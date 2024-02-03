US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Bolsters Board with High-Profile Appointments

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has magnified its leadership team with the addition of four distinguished members to its Board of Directors. This expansion underscores the escalating synergy between the United States and India, particularly in the areas of emerging technology, trade, and clean energy.

Introducing the New Board Members

Among the newly appointed directors is Joe Ucuzoglu, the Global CEO of Deloitte, who assumed his current role in January 2023. Ucuzoglu succeeded Punit Renjen at Deloitte and on the USISPF Board, showing a steadfast commitment to utilize Deloitte's services to yield influential outcomes.

Joining Ucuzoglu is Raj Shah, the Co-CEO of MS International, a prominent North American importer and distributor. Shah's leadership and business acumen are expected to bring a fresh perspective to the board.

The third new face on the board is Alex Rogers, the President of Global Affairs and Qualcomm Technology Licensing for Qualcomm Incorporated. With an extensive tenure at Qualcomm, Rogers is deeply involved in various executive capacities, including government and public affairs, and leads Qualcomm's patent licensing business.

The final addition is Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital. Having been with Essar since 1985, Ruia is currently steering the company towards a greener economy and investing in sustainable businesses. His experience in sustainability will be a valuable asset to the board.

Strengthening US-India Relations

These appointments reflect USISPF's dedication to fortify commercial and geostrategic partnerships between the United States and India. The forum's leadership believes that the inclusion of these new members, with their diverse expertise and experience, will further strengthen the strategic partnership.

The USISPF Chairman and CEO have hailed the new members' experience and potential contributions to the partnership, which comes at a time of increasing diplomatic visits between the two nations, including the state visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and President Joe Biden to India.