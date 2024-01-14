en English
Business

US Homebuyers Face Mounting Affordability Crisis: Redfin Report

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
US Homebuyers Face Mounting Affordability Crisis: Redfin Report

As home prices and interest rates continue to climb in the United States, the challenge of affordability for homebuyers has reached unprecedented heights. A recent report by Redfin, a renowned real estate site, reveals that the required salary to afford a median-priced house nationwide now stands at a staggering $114,627 as of August 2023.

Striking Disparities in Affordability across Metros

However, the national figure pales in comparison to the financial demands in the country’s most expensive metropolitan areas. As per the Redfin report, prospective buyers in San Francisco and San Jose, both in California, need to command an annual income of over $400,000 to afford a median-priced home. Other high-cost California metros such as Anaheim, Oakland, and San Diego follow closely, requiring potential homeowners to earn between $240,000 and $300,000.

Affordability Crisis Amid Rising Median Household Income

These figures sharply contrast the median U.S. household income, which stood at $75,000 in 2022. Even the New York metro area, notorious for its high cost of living, ranks ninth on the list, owing to more affordable outlying regions. Despite high median incomes in these cities, the escalating real estate prices and interest rates necessitate substantial income to secure a mortgage.

First-Time Homebuyers Bear the Brunt

The situation grows increasingly dire for first-time homebuyers, who now constitute a mere 27% of the market, a significant drop from the historical average of around 40%. Many of these buyers find themselves competing against all-cash offers, often from older consumers leveraging their housing equity. This shift towards all-cash purchases can be partially attributed to buyers utilizing their home equity to invest in lower-priced areas, thus sidestepping high mortgage rates, and inadvertently exacerbating the decline in affordability.

Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

