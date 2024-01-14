US Homebuyers Face Mounting Affordability Crisis: Redfin Report

As home prices and interest rates continue to climb in the United States, the challenge of affordability for homebuyers has reached unprecedented heights. A recent report by Redfin, a renowned real estate site, reveals that the required salary to afford a median-priced house nationwide now stands at a staggering $114,627 as of August 2023.

Striking Disparities in Affordability across Metros

However, the national figure pales in comparison to the financial demands in the country’s most expensive metropolitan areas. As per the Redfin report, prospective buyers in San Francisco and San Jose, both in California, need to command an annual income of over $400,000 to afford a median-priced home. Other high-cost California metros such as Anaheim, Oakland, and San Diego follow closely, requiring potential homeowners to earn between $240,000 and $300,000.

Affordability Crisis Amid Rising Median Household Income

These figures sharply contrast the median U.S. household income, which stood at $75,000 in 2022. Even the New York metro area, notorious for its high cost of living, ranks ninth on the list, owing to more affordable outlying regions. Despite high median incomes in these cities, the escalating real estate prices and interest rates necessitate substantial income to secure a mortgage.

First-Time Homebuyers Bear the Brunt

The situation grows increasingly dire for first-time homebuyers, who now constitute a mere 27% of the market, a significant drop from the historical average of around 40%. Many of these buyers find themselves competing against all-cash offers, often from older consumers leveraging their housing equity. This shift towards all-cash purchases can be partially attributed to buyers utilizing their home equity to invest in lower-priced areas, thus sidestepping high mortgage rates, and inadvertently exacerbating the decline in affordability.