en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

US High School Students Broaden Horizons at International Leadership Summit

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
US High School Students Broaden Horizons at International Leadership Summit

Three high school juniors from the United States, Mia Bomback, Ryder Levine, and Sam Rossoni, recently represented their school at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit in Le Havre, France. Accompanied by their Assistant Principal Patrick Micinilio, these students had the incredible opportunity to engage in deep discussions on global issues and participate in numerous workshops designed to enhance their skills in leadership and advocacy.

The Summit’s Impact

The summit served as an invaluable platform for these young delegates, allowing them to interact and forge connections with their counterparts from 14 different countries. This exchange of ideas, opinions, and experiences provided an arena for the students to broaden their horizons, expand their worldviews, and establish international friendships. Such an experience fosters an increased understanding of our interconnected world and the shared challenges we face, helping to cultivate the future leaders our world needs.

Immersing in French Culture

But the experience was not limited to formal summit activities alone. The students had the chance to immerse themselves in the local French culture. They stayed with host families, explored the town of Le Havre, and gained first-hand insight into the daily life and traditions of the French people. This cultural immersion complemented their educational experience at the summit, enabling them to integrate more fully into the host community and gain a deeper understanding of life in France.

Creating Global Citizens

The Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit represents more than just a gathering of young minds. It is an initiative that empowers young leaders to engage with the world community, broadening their perspectives and enriching their understanding of global issues. It is platforms like these that foster the growth of global citizens – individuals who understand the interconnectedness of our world and are committed to making a positive impact. The experiences of Mia, Ryder, and Sam at this summit are a testament to the power of such initiatives.

0
Education International Relations United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success
At a time when understanding money matters has never been more pertinent, Lewis Mills High School in Burlington, Connecticut, has taken a progressive stance. They’re equipping students with a critical life skill – financial literacy. The school’s ‘Introduction to Business’ course, led by Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli, is carving a new path for financial education in high
Connecticut High School Champions Financial Literacy, Equipping Students for Success
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
8 mins ago
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
8 mins ago
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
Madhya Pradesh Students to Complete BTech Projects at IIT Indore: An Initiative of the Vidya Samagam Program
5 mins ago
Madhya Pradesh Students to Complete BTech Projects at IIT Indore: An Initiative of the Vidya Samagam Program
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
6 mins ago
Saline County Revives Parent-Infant Program with $5,000 Grant
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
8 mins ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
18 seconds
New Year's Eve Turns Tragic: Houston Woman Struck by Stray Bullet
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
32 seconds
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
40 seconds
Revving Up the Streets: The Arrival of Street-Legal Race Engine Cars
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
48 seconds
Youngstown City Council Assigns Committee Responsibilities
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
2 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks: A Retrospective Look at the 2022-23 Journey
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
2 mins
Golden Bulls Triumph over Flying Leopards in Intense CBA Match
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
2 mins
Em Rusciano Spotlights Perimenopause, Urges Women to Prioritize Health
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
3 mins
Argentina Football Association Eyes Friendly Match in Football-Frenzied Kerala
AS Roma's Coach Jose Mourinho Professes Trust in Club Owners Amidst Replacement Rumors
3 mins
AS Roma's Coach Jose Mourinho Professes Trust in Club Owners Amidst Replacement Rumors
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app