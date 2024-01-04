US High School Students Broaden Horizons at International Leadership Summit

Three high school juniors from the United States, Mia Bomback, Ryder Levine, and Sam Rossoni, recently represented their school at the Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit in Le Havre, France. Accompanied by their Assistant Principal Patrick Micinilio, these students had the incredible opportunity to engage in deep discussions on global issues and participate in numerous workshops designed to enhance their skills in leadership and advocacy.

The Summit’s Impact

The summit served as an invaluable platform for these young delegates, allowing them to interact and forge connections with their counterparts from 14 different countries. This exchange of ideas, opinions, and experiences provided an arena for the students to broaden their horizons, expand their worldviews, and establish international friendships. Such an experience fosters an increased understanding of our interconnected world and the shared challenges we face, helping to cultivate the future leaders our world needs.

Immersing in French Culture

But the experience was not limited to formal summit activities alone. The students had the chance to immerse themselves in the local French culture. They stayed with host families, explored the town of Le Havre, and gained first-hand insight into the daily life and traditions of the French people. This cultural immersion complemented their educational experience at the summit, enabling them to integrate more fully into the host community and gain a deeper understanding of life in France.

Creating Global Citizens

The Normandy International Youth Leadership Summit represents more than just a gathering of young minds. It is an initiative that empowers young leaders to engage with the world community, broadening their perspectives and enriching their understanding of global issues. It is platforms like these that foster the growth of global citizens – individuals who understand the interconnectedness of our world and are committed to making a positive impact. The experiences of Mia, Ryder, and Sam at this summit are a testament to the power of such initiatives.