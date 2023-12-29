en English
Business

US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
US Gasoline Prices Predicted to Fall in 2024: A Boost for Consumer Confidence

As we step into 2024, American drivers can expect a sigh of relief at the gas pumps. Analysts predict a decrease in motor fuel costs, a continuation of the previous year’s trend. This anticipated reduction in gasoline prices is due to a global increase in refining capacity and a surplus in U.S. gasoline stocks.

Anticipated Drop in Gasoline Prices

According to price tracker GasBuddy.com, there is a forecasted 13-cent decline in the U.S. national average retail price of gasoline to $3.38 per gallon. Notably, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects an even more significant drop of 17 cents.

In June 2022, the high cost of gasoline, which exceeded $5 per gallon, contributed to a 40-year peak in inflation. However, recent lower gasoline prices have been correlated with a rise in the U.S. consumer confidence, as reported in December by the Conference Board. As Patrick De Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy, points out, the price of gasoline is a critical factor influencing Americans’ perception of the economy.

Surplus in U.S. Fuel Stocks

Since mid-November, U.S. fuel stocks have seen significant growth, particularly in the Midwest. Here, gasoline inventories reached their highest level since April 2022, and refinery utilization in the same region hit a record high. The EIA expects gasoline inventories to be higher in January 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year.

New Refining Capacities

Additionally, new refining capacity exceeding 1 million barrels per day is expected to become operational in 2023 in countries including China, India, Mexico, the Middle East, and Nigeria. These developments are anticipated to stabilize gasoline prices and prevent them from reaching record highs.

In conclusion, as we journey into 2024, the downward trend in gasoline prices is not just a blessing for American drivers but also a potential driver of economic confidence. With increased global refining capacities and a surplus in U.S. fuel stocks, the road ahead looks promising for those at the gas pumps.

Business Energy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

