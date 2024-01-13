en English
US Forces Launch Second Airstrike on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
US Forces Launch Second Airstrike on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

In a decisive move, American forces have executed a second airstrike on Houthi rebels in Yemen, precisely targeting a radar site near Sana’a, Yemen’s capital. The operation took place at 3.45 am local time or 12.45 am GMT on a Saturday, using a Tomahawk missile launched from the USS Carney. This strike marks the US military’s continued commitment to contain the escalating conflict in the region.

Strategic Targeting to Curb Offensive Capabilities

The specific targeting of a radar site highlights an effort to diminish the Houthi rebels’ defensive and offensive capabilities. While the immediate outcomes of the strike remain undisclosed, the strategic notion behind this operation is clear. By focusing on radar sites, the American forces aim to significantly cripple the rebels’ ability to launch substantial attacks.

US and UK Joint Response to Houthi Aggression

The United States and the United Kingdom have launched a series of attacks on Houthi military sites across Yemen. This intense response stems from the need to prevent the group from further assaulting merchant and military vessels in the Red Sea. Both nations have expressed their readiness to respond to any further Houthi instigations, emphasizing the necessity to protect international commerce and maritime security.

International Fallout and Humanitarian Crisis

This strike represents an ongoing conflict in Yemen that has witnessed various international interventions. It has also given rise to a significant humanitarian crisis. The Houthi rebels’ relentless raids and resulting retaliation from international powers have created a volatile environment for Yemen’s civilian population. The UN Security Council’s call for an immediate halt to attacks underlines the dire state of affairs, highlighting the urgent need for a diplomatic solution.

United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

