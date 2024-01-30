US Figure Skating Team to Receive Gold Following Valieva's Doping Scandal

In an unprecedented turn of events, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will be awarded the gold medals for the team competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as informed by International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials. This decision comes in the wake of the disqualification of Russian skater Kamila Valieva for doping, a revelation that shook the competition and raised questions regarding the final rankings.

Disqualification and its Impact

Valieva's disqualification was a result of a positive doping test conducted six weeks prior to the games. The aftermath of this revelation led to a reevaluation of the rankings, which are under the purview of the International Skating Union (ISU), the organization responsible for the figure skating events at the Olympics. The USOPC expressed their understanding of the predicament faced by the athletes who had to wait for two long years to receive their medals due to this unforeseen circumstance.

Uncertainty Over Silver and Bronze Medals

While the gold medalists have been decided, the fate of the silver and bronze medals remains unclear. As per the revised rankings, Japan, which initially finished third, is expected to be upgraded to silver. However, the situation with the bronze medal is more complex. There's a possibility that Russia could still claim bronze, depending on the interpretation of a particular scoring rule, potentially placing ahead of Canada.

The American Champions

The American athletes set to receive gold medals include Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim, and Vincent Zhou. In the coming days, the IOC intends to liaise with the national Olympic committees to arrange an Olympic medal ceremony that honors the dignity and spirit of the athletes.