Economy

US Federal Debt Hits Record $34 Trillion, Threatening Economic Stability

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
US Federal Debt Hits Record $34 Trillion, Threatening Economic Stability

In a startling development, the United States federal government’s total public debt has hit a record peak of $34 trillion, revealing a precarious financial situation that could threaten the nation’s economic stability. The latest figures from the US Treasury Department show that this astronomical figure was reached just three months after the debt levels surpassed the $33 trillion mark.

Factors Contributing to the Debt Surge

Several elements have contributed to this escalating debt. Chief among them is the Federal Reserve’s attempts to curb inflation by increasing interest rates. Higher interest rates inadvertently raise the cost of government borrowing, leading to a swell in public debt. Simultaneously, government spending remains at a historical high, exceeding the levels witnessed before the financial crisis. To compound the issue, tax revenues have seen a downward trajectory in the past year.

This confluence of factors has sparked concerns among politicians and financial experts regarding the sustainability of the mounting debt and its potential impact on the federal budget. Interest costs on the debt reached a record $879 billion in the fiscal year 2023, a figure projected to keep growing. The situation has prompted calls for a bipartisan fiscal commission to address the debt issue and stabilize the national economy.

Understanding the Implications of the Debt Crisis

Stephanie Kelton, a renowned professor of economics, suggests that the public should not fear the growing debt. She argues that the government’s spending vastly differs from a household budget, and the risks associated with the mounting debt are more political than economic. However, the rapid growth of the debt due to the pandemic and subsequent surge in inflation has led to a decrease in foreign investments in US debt. The result is an expected continued rise in debt, leading both Democrats and Republicans to call for debt reduction strategies.

Economy United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

