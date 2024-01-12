en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

US Federal Agency Probes Car Tracking Practices Amid Domestic Abuse Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
US Federal Agency Probes Car Tracking Practices Amid Domestic Abuse Concerns

In a significant move, a U.S. federal agency has launched an inquiry into the practices of automobile tracking by companies, in light of escalating concerns over potential misuse of data for domestic abuse. The investigation, initiated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), seeks to delve into the methods of car location data collection, its sharing, and protection protocols undertaken by corporations.

Investigating the Misuse of Car Tracking

The inquiry is primarily focused on the potential threats to individuals’ safety and privacy. This action is a response to alarming reports of stalkers and abusers exploiting vehicle tracking technology to monitor and harass their victims. The FCC, led by Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, has reached out to large automakers, including Tesla, seeking more information about their policies regarding internet-connected car technology and its role in domestic abuse scenarios.

Regulation of Sensitive Personal Information

This initiative by the FCC forms part of a broader agenda to regulate the management of sensitive personal information by corporations. The agency aims to ensure that technological advancements do not compromise the rights and security of citizens. It stresses on the importance of providing domestic abuse survivors with secure access to communications, thereby not forcing them to choose between their vehicle and their safety.

Formulating Protective Measures

The inquiry also has an objective to shed light on the magnitude of this issue and to formulate measures that can prevent the abuse of location tracking capabilities. The FCC has set a deadline of January 26 for automakers to provide the requested information. The agency is expected to closely examine the policies of various car manufacturers and tech companies, contemplating the need for stricter controls or legislation to safeguard against unethical use of tracking data.

In conclusion, as technology continues to evolve rapidly, it becomes imperative for regulatory bodies like the FCC to take proactive measures in ensuring that these advancements do not become tools for harm. This investigation stands as a testament to that commitment, aiming to protect citizens from the potential threats posed by the misuse of car tracking technology.

0
Security United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Security

See more
34 mins ago
Alcatraz AI Unveils Five-Step Plan for Enhanced Retail Security
As the retail landscape continues to evolve, security has become a paramount concern for businesses. Alcatraz AI, a pioneer in security solutions, has proposed an innovative five-step plan to heighten retail security while maintaining productivity. The steps encompass a wide range of security aspects, from the warehouse to the point-of-sale. Establishing Secure Access Control Systems
Alcatraz AI Unveils Five-Step Plan for Enhanced Retail Security
Go Programming Language Faces Security Vulnerabilities: A Call for Vigilance
2 hours ago
Go Programming Language Faces Security Vulnerabilities: A Call for Vigilance
Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities in USB and Netlink Subsystems Prompt Security Notice
2 hours ago
Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities in USB and Netlink Subsystems Prompt Security Notice
Convergint Financial and Genetec Collaborate to Boost ATM Security amid Rising Theft Attempts
34 mins ago
Convergint Financial and Genetec Collaborate to Boost ATM Security amid Rising Theft Attempts
Armed Suspect At Large After Firing At Deputies in South Kitsap
56 mins ago
Armed Suspect At Large After Firing At Deputies in South Kitsap
Taxi Violence in South Africa: An Unending Menace Claims Three Drivers
1 hour ago
Taxi Violence in South Africa: An Unending Menace Claims Three Drivers
Latest Headlines
World News
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
5 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
5 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
5 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
6 mins
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
7 mins
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
10 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
16 mins
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
16 mins
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
17 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app