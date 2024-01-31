US Farmers' Dilemma: Choosing Between ARC and PLC Amid Farm Bill Extension

United States farmers are at a crossroads, necessitated by the extension of the existing Farm Bill. This crucial juncture requires them to decide between two primary programs: the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) by March 15. The gravity of this choice was accentuated by Danny Pfoff, a crop insurance agent and grain market advisor at Strategic Farm Marketing in Champaign, Illinois, at the recent First Farmers Bank & Trust Ag Summit held at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Attraction of ARC

According to Pfoff, the ARC option at the county level has become increasingly appealing, thanks to a more robust farm economy in recent years. This strengthening economy has amplified revenue guarantees, making the ARC an attractive choice for farmers. However, it's not as straightforward as it seems. Pfoff warns that opting for the ARC could impact eligibility for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO) in crop insurance, which necessitates PLC enrollment.

Decision Requires Deliberation and Guidance

This predicament leaves farmers at a decision-making impasse. They must contemplate their choices meticulously and may need to seek the counsel of an advisor to chart the best course ahead. To assist farmers in navigating this complex decision, Pfoff pointed to his firm's website, sfarmmarketing.com, as a reliable resource. Farmers can also access Pfoff's market outlook in an extensive interview.

Additional Assistance for Farmers

In the run-up to the impending March 15 deadline, additional resources like webinars are being organized by various agencies. One such initiative is a collaborative effort by CSU Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency. This webinar aims to equip growers with the knowledge to make an informed decision, covering crucial topics like the 2024 Ag Commodity Outlook and the payment outlook for ARC-CO/PLC for major program crops in Colorado.