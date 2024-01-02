en English
Military

US Extends Military Presence at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for 10 More Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
US Extends Military Presence at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for 10 More Years

The United States has quietly extended its military presence at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for a further decade, as disclosed by three US defense officials and a source familiar with the agreement. The extension at the Middle East’s largest US military installation, able to accommodate over 10,000 American troops, comes amidst escalating threats from Iran-backed militant factions in the region.

Strategic Importance of Al Udeid Air Base

Al Udeid Air Base, which became US Central Command’s (CENTCOM) main air base in 2003 after shifting from Saudi Arabia, carries substantial strategic weight. Qatar has poured billions into enhancing the base’s facilities, reflecting its commitment to bolstering defense capabilities in partnership with the US.

Qatar’s Role in International Diplomacy

Qatar’s role in international diplomacy has been underscored by its successful mediation in the release of hostages in Gaza and Venezuela and the contentious hosting of Hamas leaders. Notably, Qatar has served as a significant non-NATO ally for the US and an essential channel for US dialogue with the Taliban, particularly following the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Unpublicized Extension

Despite Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the base last month, where he acknowledged Qatar’s increased spending on the base, the renewal has not been publicly announced. While the Pentagon declined to comment on the renewal, Secretary Austin has confirmed that the US and Qatar will enhance their defense relationship.

Military Qatar United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

