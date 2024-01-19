US Extends $500,000 Support for Ghana's Flood-Affected Children

In a compassionate act of solidarity, the United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has collaborated with UNICEF and the Ghanaian Ministry of Education to extend a helping hand to children in flood-stricken communities in Ghana. A generous sum of $500,000 has been earmarked for the procurement of school supplies, a move aimed at restoring normalcy in the lives of the children affected by the devastating floods.

US Ambassador's Visit to North Tongu District

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer, announced during her visit to the North Tongu District in the Volta Region. Here, she met with survivors, local leaders, and government officials, acquiring first-hand knowledge of the situation and expressing heartfelt solidarity with the affected people. The Ambassador lauded the resilience of the communities and underscored the crucial role of unity in surmounting the challenges posed by the floods.

The US had previously donated $100,000 in October 2023 to aid flood victims, sheltering them, hygiene services, and cash donations to 700 families. The additional aid, announced during the Ambassador's visit, is focusing on the restoration of education. This includes the supply of temporary school tents, teaching and learning materials, and recreational kits.

A History of Cooperation and Gratitude

Long-standing ties between the US and Ghana, with the former being Ghana's largest bilateral development partner, have been further strengthened by this gesture. Both the Minister for Education and the Volta Regional Minister expressed their appreciation for the support. They highlighted ongoing efforts to prevent disruption to the education of children, such as redistributing students to other schools and conducting health and hygiene awareness campaigns.