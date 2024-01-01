en English
Automotive

US EV Tax Credit Eligibility Tightens Under Biden's New Guidelines

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:24 pm EST
US EV Tax Credit Eligibility Tightens Under Biden’s New Guidelines

Under the new guidelines of the Biden administration, the eligibility for the $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit in the United States has been substantially constricted. The updated criteria have whittled down the list of qualifying EV models from around twenty-four to a mere thirteen. This significant change is a part of the broader strategy to exclude EVs that utilize battery components manufactured by Chinese companies from the tax credit scheme.

Impact on Electric Vehicle Market

The tax credit, a potent consumer incentive, is a part of a larger plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation. The curtailing of the number of eligible EV models could have far-reaching implications for consumer choice and the EV market. It particularly affects vehicles with components linked to Chinese manufacturers.

New Rules and Exclusions

These new rules target battery components manufactured by companies subject to Chinese jurisdiction or at least 25% owned by the Chinese government. Notably, the rules have excluded some of the latest EVs from General Motors. However, there is optimism that more vehicles will be added to the eligibility list in the coming weeks, and some models, like the Lyriq and Blazer EV, are expected to regain eligibility in early 2024.

Implications for the Consumers

The tax credit, applied at the point of sale, offers an immediate price reduction, making EVs more affordable for consumers. Leasing still qualifies for the full tax credit, regardless of the vehicle’s manufacturing origin. The revised rules and the resultant reduction in the number of eligible EV models signal a shift in the EV market dynamics and could influence consumer decisions in the future.

Automotive Environmental Science United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

