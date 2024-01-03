US Ethanol Production Hits Two-Year Peak Amid Midwest Surge

A significant surge in ethanol production was witnessed in the United States in the week ending December 22, 2023, marking the highest production rate since October 2021. The average ethanol output rose to 1.107 million barrels per day, primarily driven by the nation’s leading ethanol producer – the Midwest.

Rising Tide in the Midwest

The Midwest region, recognized as the nation’s ethanol powerhouse, amplified its production to an average of 1.047 million barrels per day from the previous week’s 1.009 million. This increase fueled the overall upswing in the US ethanol production. Notably, POET, the world’s largest ethanol producer, reported a successful 2023, with significant policy victories and the completion of the first-ever bioproducts innovation center.

Steady Production and a Slight Dip

While the Midwest led the charge, other regions such as the East Coast, Rocky Mountain, and West Coast maintained their steady production levels, with no change from the previous week. However, the Gulf Coast experienced a slight dip in ethanol output, dropping to 24,000 barrels per day from the prior week’s 26,000 barrels.

Elevated Ethanol Inventories

Alongside the rise in production, ethanol inventories also reached a notable high of 23.517 million barrels, the most substantial inventory level since April of the same year. This inventory peak reflects the increased production as well as potential shifts in demand or storage capacities within the U.S. ethanol market.

Despite these gains, farm equipment dealers are bracing for a tough 2024. A significant drop in optimism and negative revenue projections are anticipated due to recovering inventories, high interest rates, and a general economic downturn. As the ethanol market continues to fluctuate, the implications for the broader energy and agricultural sectors remain to be seen.