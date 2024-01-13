US Escalates Conflict in Yemen: A Diversion or a Strategy?

The United States has reportedly launched air and naval attacks on several locations in Yemen, including Sadeh, Zubaydah, Abs, Bani, Sana, Hudaydah, and Taiz. The move, which has escalated the conflict in the region, has been carried out without Congressional approval. Critics argue that this action is a diversion from Israel’s trial at the International Court of Justice, and is coherent with the neoconservative strategy of escalation in the Middle East.

Escalation: A Neoconservative Strategy?

Critics believe that US foreign policy, under neoconservative influence, is more intent on supporting Israeli expansion than on securing peace. This strategy could lead to a catastrophic outcome. The US’s attacks on Yemen have been framed by some officials and Western media outlets as a response to Houthi interference with shipping to Israel, despite the Houthis’ condemnation of the US and UK strikes and their declaration of all American and British interests as legitimate targets.

Impact on Global Oil Prices

The conflict has also affected global oil prices, causing instability in oil kingdoms aligned with Washington, such as Saudi Arabia and Oman. With the escalating conflict, there is a growing concern about the potential disruption of the global economy. The situation is further complicated by protests in Bahrain against their government’s support of the American attacks on Yemen.

Air and Naval Attacks: The Crucial Details

President Biden authorized airstrikes on Houthi forces, with the US and UK hitting more than 60 targets at 28 different locations. The strikes were a response to Houthi attacks on commercial vessels, and the hope is that these attacks will put an end to Houthi strikes in the region. The strikes were successful in degrading the Houthi’s capability to launch large-scale attacks.

The strikes targeted command and control nodes, munitions depots, and air defense radar systems. Despite the airstrikes, the Houthi movement vowed to continue targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. The US and its allies have accused Iran of being involved in the Houthi’s Red Sea attacks, and Iranian-backed proxies have been launching attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.

The strikes are the first on Yemeni territory since 2016 and also marked the first military intervention by the US in reaction to drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since Israel’s war on Gaza started in October. The operation brought together forces from 22 nations to defend against the attacks.