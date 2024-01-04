en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

US Embassy’s New Year’s Greeting Sparks Controversy in Russia

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
US Embassy’s New Year’s Greeting Sparks Controversy in Russia

In a recent turn of events underscoring the tense relations between the United States and Russia, a New Year’s message from the US Embassy in Moscow to the Russian people became a point of contention. The message, delivered online, highlighted shared language and optimistic prospects for the future—a sentiment not warmly received by all.

Interference or Good Intentions?

Vasily Piskaryov, the head of a Duma commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s affairs, was one of the notable figures to voice their disapproval. He sharply criticized the US message, condemning it as an act of interference, thereby reflecting a broader attitude rampant among Russian authorities. The authorities seemingly view direct communication between foreign entities and their citizens as an infringement on their sovereignty.

The Paternalistic Lens of Authority

This incident was spotlighted by the Serpom Po Telegram channel, which made an incisive observation of the Russian government’s paternalistic perspective towards its citizens and its lack of effective engagement with other nations. The channel drew a stark contrast between the US embassy’s approach and that of the Russian embassy in Washington, which refrained from sending a similar message to the American people. Instead, the Russian embassy chose to display unappealing content on its official website.

A Self-Created Bubble?

The Serpom Po Telegram channel’s critique suggests that Russian diplomats might be out of sync with global reality. They appear to be ensnared in a self-created world that significantly deviates from international norms of diplomatic conduct and people-to-people communication. Is this a sign of the times, or is it a sign of a deeper issue within the Russian diplomatic corps? Only time will tell.

0
International Relations Russia United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
56 seconds ago
Ukraine and Mexico Deepen Diplomatic Ties Amidst Regional Tension
In a landmark move cementing the diplomatic ties between Ukraine and Mexico, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Barcena. The dialogue was significant, focusing on the deepening of relationships between Ukraine and Latin American countries, and offering
Ukraine and Mexico Deepen Diplomatic Ties Amidst Regional Tension
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
33 mins ago
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Unprecedented Attack on Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony Raises Global Security Concerns
35 mins ago
Unprecedented Attack on Soleimani Commemoration Ceremony Raises Global Security Concerns
UK and Argentina Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Falkland Islands Sovereignty Contention
5 mins ago
UK and Argentina Discuss Bilateral Relations Amid Falkland Islands Sovereignty Contention
U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council: Charting the Course for Trade Priorities
8 mins ago
U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council: Charting the Course for Trade Priorities
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
22 mins ago
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Latest Headlines
World News
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
19 seconds
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
19 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
40 seconds
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
50 seconds
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
56 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
3 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
3 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
5 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
5 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app