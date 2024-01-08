en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

US Embarks on Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in Over 50 years

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
US Embarks on Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in Over 50 years

After a hiatus of over half a century, the United States has re-entered the lunar exploration scene with the launch of its first lunar lander. The mission, led by Astrobotic Technology, spotlights a renewed interest in the moon, not only as a subject of scientific study but also as a potential destination for human habitation.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander Takes Flight

The Peregrine lander, equipped with NASA’s scientific instruments, was launched on ULA’s Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral. Its destination: the lunar surface. Upon landing, it is set to explore the lunar exosphere, analyze the thermal properties of the lunar regolith, study hydrogen abundances, and monitor the radiation environment. This mission serves as a bold statement in the growth of the commercial space economy and is expected to pave the way for the first woman and first person of color to explore the Moon under the Artemis program.

Technical Issues and the Ambition of Space Exploration

Despite a successful launch, the Peregrine lander faced some obstacles. It encountered problems with its propulsion system, causing mission managers to contemplate alternative mission routes. This hiccup, however, does not diminish the historical significance of the mission. If successful, it would mark the first U.S. soft landing on the moon since 1972 and the first lunar landing by a private company.

Artemis Program: A New Era of Lunar Exploration

As part of NASA’s Artemis program, this mission aims to collect data about the lunar surface in preparation for future human missions. The last U.S. moon-landing mission was in 1972, and the Artemis program plans to return astronauts to the moon’s surface in the next few years. The mission also involves delivering NASA tech, science experiments, and cargo for other customers, demonstrating the diverse capabilities of the program.

The launch of Astrobotic Technology’s lunar lander signifies a new era in lunar exploration. This mission, while monumental in its own right, is also a key step in an ongoing process. It reveals the progress in technology, the international collaboration, and the future possibilities in space endeavors. The lunar lander’s journey to the moon is a pivotal step in this ongoing quest.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
18 mins ago
AI-Washing at CES 2024: Reality Check Amidst AI-Powered Innovations
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, the international stage for innovation, is abuzz with a diverse array of futuristic robots and AI-powered products this year. From tech-packed glasses for the visually impaired to AI-powered shoes, attendees are witnessing a spectacle of technology where AI is being integrated into the mundane and the
AI-Washing at CES 2024: Reality Check Amidst AI-Powered Innovations
Denver Museum of Nature and Science Undergoes Major Renovation Funded by Sturm Family Foundation
1 hour ago
Denver Museum of Nature and Science Undergoes Major Renovation Funded by Sturm Family Foundation
Exploring Identity and Love in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Foe'
1 hour ago
Exploring Identity and Love in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Foe'
CES 2024: A Spectacle of Innovations Defining the Future of Tech
21 mins ago
CES 2024: A Spectacle of Innovations Defining the Future of Tech
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
59 mins ago
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
1 hour ago
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
Latest Headlines
World News
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
12 seconds
House Leader Defends Prime Minister's Vacation Amidst Scrutiny, Upholds Adherence to Rules
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
2 mins
Argentina's Inflation Rate Takes a Positive Turn: President Milei Lauds Minister Caputo's Economic Strategy
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
2 mins
China's Anti-Corruption Crusade: Former Guiyang Party Chief Li Zaiyong Under Investigation
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
7 mins
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
8 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
12 mins
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
12 mins
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
12 mins
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
14 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
14 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app