Science & Technology

US Embarks on First Private-Led Lunar Landing Since Apollo Era

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
In a historic first, the United States is gearing up for its maiden lunar landing mission since the Apollo era, steered by a private industry-led initiative. The mission is slated for an early Monday lift-off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. At the heart of this endeavour lies United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket, readying for its inaugural flight, and tasked with shepherding Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lunar Lander to the Moon.

A New Era in Space Exploration

The mission targets the Sinus Viscositatis region for a February 23 landing, a milestone that underlines a significant shift in the US space strategy. The Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program now champions commercial partnerships to spur cost-effective lunar exploration and lay the groundwork for the Artemis missions. These are aimed at returning astronauts to the Moon and, in due course, to Mars.

Challenges and Controversies

However, achieving a controlled landing sans atmospherically assisted parachutes presents considerable challenges. The failure of nearly half of all such attempts stands as a stark reminder of the complexity of this endeavour. But the mission is noteworthy not just for its scientific objectives, which encompass radiation analysis and lunar surface composition, but also for its emblematic cargo.

Symbolic Cargo Sparks Debate

Aboard the Peregrine are a miniaturized rover, a physical Bitcoin, and a collection of cremated remains and DNA from influential personalities such as Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and author Arthur C. Clarke. This aspect of the mission has ignited controversy, particularly with the Navajo Nation, who perceive sending human remains and DNA to the Moon as a violation of a sacred entity. Despite a meeting with White House and NASA officials, their objections have been overlooked. Furthermore, the Vulcan rocket’s upper stage is slated to ferry additional memorabilia into solar orbit, including hair samples of former U.S. presidents.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

