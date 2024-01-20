US Economy Sees Robust Growth in Strongest Quarters Since 2021

The United States economy has drawn the curtains on the year with an impressive performance, marking the most vigorous consecutive quarters of growth since 2021. This remarkable upswing underlines the resilience and positive momentum in the country's economic activities, a testament to the concerted efforts of various sectors and policy interventions.

Advertisment

Consumer Sentiment and Spending

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment gauge leaped to 78.8 in January, marking the highest since July 2021. This significant surge from 69.7 in the previous month and 64.9 a year ago reflects an increasingly optimistic American populace. The upturn in consumer sentiment was accompanied by robust consumer spending. According to the Commerce Department, retail sales saw a more than expected increase in December, further fuelling the economic engine.

Inflation Expectations Soften

Advertisment

Adding to the positive economic dynamics, year-ahead inflation expectations softened to 2.9%, hitting the lowest since December 2020. This easing of inflation expectations, coupled with an improving inflation outlook, has played a significant role in strengthening income expectations, thereby boosting consumer confidence. The long-run inflation expectations have also eased to 2.8%, below the 2.9%-3.0% range seen for 26 of the last 30 months, as per the survey.

Wall Street Turns Optimistic

Wall Street, too, has mirrored this optimism, with top firms turning bullish and predicting a soft-landing for the economy. Their optimism includes new records for the stock market, signalling a positive outlook for the year ahead. This optimism has been fueled by an economic strength that can be attributed to a combination of factors such as fiscal stimulus, effective monetary policy, and favorable global economic conditions.