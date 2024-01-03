en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Inflation Predictions and Influences

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
US Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Inflation Predictions and Influences

The U.S. economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2023, with inflation rates decelerating more than expected, defying the predictions of Federal Reserve officials from the previous year. Indices indicative of inflation, namely the consumer price index (CPI) and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE), both signified a dip in inflation by over 3 percentage points across a year-long stretch.

Survey Insights on Inflation Targets

Despite this forward momentum, a majority of the leading economists surveyed by Bankrate predict that inflation will not attain the Fed’s 2 percent target until at least the culmination of 2025. Merely 20 percent of economists anticipate it to reach the target before the end of 2024, while an equal fraction predicts elevated inflation to linger until the end of 2026 or later. The Fed’s response to persistent inflation is to sustain economic pressure until price stability is established.

Shifting Focus to Better Track Inflation

Increasingly, economists are altering their focus from yearly inflation rates to month-over-month or annualized rates to more accurately track inflation trends in real time. Current indicators suggest a potential decrease to 1.9 percent, excluding the volatile commodities of food and energy. Factors significantly influencing inflation are shelter costs, service prices, along with the unpredictable commodities of gasoline, food, and energy.

Inflation Influences and Future Expectations

Shelter costs have been on a decline since March 2023, with a moderation in shelter and core services projected within the next year. However, geopolitical tensions, particularly those in the Middle East and Ukraine, present risks to disinflation due to potential impacts on supply chains. Economists also underscore the significance of other aspects such as consumer demand, housing rent inflation, profit margins, wage growth, and monetary policy in molding the disinflationary trend poised for 2024.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shenzhen Stock Exchange Hosts Symposia to Foster High-Quality Company Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Khazanah Nasional and CGC Digital Boost MSME Financing in Malaysia with Investment in Funding Societies

By BNN Correspondents

Avance Gas Announces Sale of VLGC Venus Glory in Fleet Renewal Drive

By Nitish Verma

Amazon Driver's Shortcut Across Green Space Sparks Outrage in Ballincollig

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

HOCHTIEF's Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE ...
@Business · 18 seconds
HOCHTIEF's Financial Performance: An Analysis Based on ROCE ...
heart comment 0
A Surge in Cyprus’ Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023

By BNN Correspondents

A Surge in Cyprus' Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023
CIFI Holdings Proposes Severe Restructuring Plan Amid Property Sector Debt Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CIFI Holdings Proposes Severe Restructuring Plan Amid Property Sector Debt Crisis
Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders

By Rafia Tasleem

Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders
Tesla’s Record Q4 Deliveries Surpass Expectations But Fall Behind China’s BYD

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tesla's Record Q4 Deliveries Surpass Expectations But Fall Behind China's BYD
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
16 seconds
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
20 seconds
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
24 seconds
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
29 seconds
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
30 seconds
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
32 seconds
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
33 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Vision: President Irfaan Ali Unveils Major Infrastructure and Development Projects
Chicago Blackhawks: A Promising Performance Ends in Defeat Against Nashville Predators
41 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks: A Promising Performance Ends in Defeat Against Nashville Predators
Novel RNA Targets Unearthed in Esophageal Cancer Study
49 seconds
Novel RNA Targets Unearthed in Esophageal Cancer Study
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app