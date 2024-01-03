US Economy Shows Resilience in 2023: Inflation Predictions and Influences

The U.S. economy demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2023, with inflation rates decelerating more than expected, defying the predictions of Federal Reserve officials from the previous year. Indices indicative of inflation, namely the consumer price index (CPI) and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE), both signified a dip in inflation by over 3 percentage points across a year-long stretch.

Survey Insights on Inflation Targets

Despite this forward momentum, a majority of the leading economists surveyed by Bankrate predict that inflation will not attain the Fed’s 2 percent target until at least the culmination of 2025. Merely 20 percent of economists anticipate it to reach the target before the end of 2024, while an equal fraction predicts elevated inflation to linger until the end of 2026 or later. The Fed’s response to persistent inflation is to sustain economic pressure until price stability is established.

Shifting Focus to Better Track Inflation

Increasingly, economists are altering their focus from yearly inflation rates to month-over-month or annualized rates to more accurately track inflation trends in real time. Current indicators suggest a potential decrease to 1.9 percent, excluding the volatile commodities of food and energy. Factors significantly influencing inflation are shelter costs, service prices, along with the unpredictable commodities of gasoline, food, and energy.

Inflation Influences and Future Expectations

Shelter costs have been on a decline since March 2023, with a moderation in shelter and core services projected within the next year. However, geopolitical tensions, particularly those in the Middle East and Ukraine, present risks to disinflation due to potential impacts on supply chains. Economists also underscore the significance of other aspects such as consumer demand, housing rent inflation, profit margins, wage growth, and monetary policy in molding the disinflationary trend poised for 2024.