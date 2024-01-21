US Economy Gears Up for Moderation in Growth Amid Easing Inflation

In late 2023, the United States economy hinted at a probable slowdown in growth in the wake of an impressive six-month performance, fortifying speculations about the continuation of the economic expansion.

The preliminary report on gross domestic product (GDP) from the government is poised to showcase a 2% annualized upswing, thereby marking a deceleration from the 3rd quarter's 4.9% growth. However, it still stands as the most potent back-to-back quarters since 2021.

Decelerating Inflation and the Federal Reserve's Response

Reportedly, the inflationary pressures are on a decline, with the Federal Reserve's choice measure of inflation projected to have ascended by 3% in December, pointing towards a continuous deceleration trend. This unfolding scenario has paved the way for the Fed to contemplate lowering interest rates, although the policymakers are treading cautiously to avoid premature action. The Fed is set to enter a blackout period preceding the policy meeting scheduled for January 30-31.

Consumer Spending and Labor Market Outlook

Additional economic indicators suggest that consumer spending remained buoyant in December, likely underpinning a prosperous holiday shopping season and economic vitality into the new year. Conversely, the labor market is experiencing a cooling period, and there are apprehensions about the availability of credit and the sustainability of consumer demand.

Global Economic Outlook and Central Banks' Decisions

In the broader global economic outlook, the Bank of Canada is predicted to hold its benchmark rate steady, and central banks in Europe and Japan are under the lens for potential rate alterations. The economic forecast also takes into account updates from the Bank of Japan, China's prime rates, South Korea's export figures and economic growth, and the European Central Bank's rate decision.

Reports from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggest that the global economy is moderating, with the US economy projected to expand by a mere 1.5% in 2024. Although inflation pressures are easing, core inflation remains above the targets set by central banks. The anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve are expected to curb growth, leading to a precipitous slowdown in the US's real GDP growth in 2024. Regardless of the moderation, the overall economic conditions in the US are anticipated to stay positive, with inflation receding to around 2%.