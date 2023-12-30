en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:15 pm EST
US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events

Last year, economists painted a bleak picture of the future, with a staggering 85% predicting an imminent recession. The US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, added fuel to the fire in March by voicing concerns that attempts to control inflation could result in the loss of millions of jobs. These dire forecasts, however, did not come to pass. Instead, the US economy demonstrated remarkable resilience, with both inflation and unemployment rates moving in a positive direction. As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the consensus among economists is that the United States will steer clear of recession.

Failed Forecasts and the Reality of Resilience

Predictions of five to six interest rate cuts in the next twelve months and the potential negative impacts of loose monetary policy sent tremors through the financial world. The threat of inflation and the implications of incorrect central bank measures added to the unease. Despite these forecasts, the US economy defied the odds. Wall Street’s consensus at the end of 2022, which projected a downturn for US stocks and a rally for Treasuries and Chinese stocks, proved to be largely incorrect.

Contrary to expectations, 2023 saw a significant stock rally, with the economy and consumer demand showing an unexpected resilience that fuelled a surprising bull market in equities. Analysts remain divided over predictions for 2024, but the overall market sentiment is optimistic, with hopes pinned on the tech sector to spearhead further gains in the coming year.

A Year of Unexpected Gains

The anticipated recession did not surface, leaving financial experts and strategists puzzled. Major players on Wall Street, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs, all wrongly predicted a recession for 2023. Instead, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 made considerable gains, much to the surprise of the financial community. This unexpected turn of events was due to the misplaced belief that the world was heading into a recession owing to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and concerns over consumer and company spending.

However, consumer demand, growth, and inflation continued to outperform expectations, leading to a bull market for stocks. Even Mike Wilson, the top-ranked portfolio strategist from Morgan Stanley, failed to accurately predict the market’s performance. Despite predictions of a bond rally, Treasury yields surged, and the opposite occurred.

Moving Forward: Learning from the Past

The reasons behind the unexpected economic resilience are not fully understood, and the economic community acknowledges that a thorough analysis and understanding of these forecasting errors is necessary. As we move forward, these lessons from the past will be crucial in refining future economic forecasts and avoiding similar missteps. While the fear of a recession looms in the minds of many, the experiences of 2023 remind us that the economy can surprise us, and the resilience of the US economy should not be underestimated.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost

By Hadeel Hashem

India's Two-Wheeler Vehicle Market Set for a Significant Boost in Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

Taiwan's Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rates

By Rafia Tasleem

Fisker Ocean SUV's Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mike Rowe Champions Work Ethic, Awards Scholarships to Trenton Student ...
@Business · 3 mins
Mike Rowe Champions Work Ethic, Awards Scholarships to Trenton Student ...
heart comment 0
Restaurant Industry Courts High-Income Diners with Premium Reservation Options

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Restaurant Industry Courts High-Income Diners with Premium Reservation Options
Wall Street’s Gloomy Recession Predictions for 2023 Fall Flat

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street's Gloomy Recession Predictions for 2023 Fall Flat
FTC Proposes Monumental Ban on Non-Compete Clauses

By Israel Ojoko

FTC Proposes Monumental Ban on Non-Compete Clauses
The Staggering Pay Gap Between AAPI Women and White Men: A Closer Look

By Bijay Laxmi

The Staggering Pay Gap Between AAPI Women and White Men: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
36 seconds
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
4 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
4 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
4 mins
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
4 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
4 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
5 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy
7 mins
UK Government Seeks Public Input on the Role of the Monarchy
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
7 mins
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
43 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app