US Economic Upturn: A Mixed Bag for Stakeholders

As the economic indicators paint a favorable picture of the United States economy, there's a mixed response from different corridors of the financial market. The blend of falling inflation, robust economic growth, and low unemployment is proving to be a boon for businesses, consumers, and equity investors. However, this prosperous phase is casting a shadow over one particular group - the 'bond bulls'.

Optimistic Economic Indicators and Their Implications

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently defended the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, stating that the current economic conditions vindicate its approach. Low unemployment, strong economic growth, and falling inflation are key indicators that the economy is on a strong footing. This has led President Biden to assure voters that inflation is under control and the economy is robust.

Adding to the optimistic outlook, Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller expressed confidence that inflation would continue to fall back to the Fed’s 2% target after a period of accelerating price spikes. The Fed's preferred measure of consumer inflation, which peaked at about 7% in mid-2022, fell to 2.6% in November.

Bond Market Adjustments

While these indicators signal a healthy economy, they pose a challenge for bond investors. As economic conditions become robust, the prospect of rising interest rates looms, making existing bonds with lower yields less attractive. As a result, bond prices tend to fall, affecting the returns for bondholders. Waller cautioned that the Fed might not cut rates as urgently as anticipated by Wall Street, and the timing and pace of the cuts would depend on the path of inflation and other economic data.

The surge in inflation in the United States following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was driven by factors such as supply chain disruptions, fiscal support for households, labor market shortages, and lockdowns. Nominal wage growth also saw a significant increase, raising concerns about a potential wage-price spiral. However, abnormal price shocks, rather than wage growth, have been the primary driver of post-pandemic inflation. Model estimates show that wage growth shocks accounted for less than 15 percent of inflation at the peak of the current inflationary episode.