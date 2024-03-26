US Dismisses UN Claims of Israeli Genocide in Gaza, Citing Biased Mandate

A US official confirmed to AFP that the United States has "no grounds to believe" that Israel committed acts of genocide in Gaza, in response to the announcement of a UN rapporteur that "there are reasonable grounds" to support such a belief.
"We reiterate our long-standing rejection of the mandate given to this special rapporteur biased against Israel," said the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, referring to Francesca Albanese, who on Tuesday will submit a report to the human rights council in Geneva in which she says that "there are reasonable grounds" to believe that Israel has committed many "acts of genocide" against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The UN Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian Territories has confirmed that" there are logical reasons "to say that Israel has committed many" acts of genocide", in a report published on Monday, also pointing to"ethnic cleansing".
Report Findings and International Reactions
"The overwhelming nature and scale of the Israeli attack on Gaza, and the devastating living conditions it has caused, reveal an intention to physically destroy Palestinians as a group,"Francesca Albanese said in her report to the human rights council in Geneva on Tuesday.
In the report entitled "anatomy of a genocide", the expert concluded that" there are reasonable reasons to say that the ceiling has been reached that genocidal acts were "committed"against Palestinians in Gaza".
Israel's representatives to the United Nations in Geneva announced their "complete rejection of the report", considering in a statement that it is part of a "campaign aimed at undermining the very regime of the Jewish state".
Defining Acts of Genocide
Killing members of the group
Serious harm to the physical or mental integrity of group members
Subjecting the group in a deliberate form to living conditions that would lead to complete or partial physical destruction.
This refers to three of the five acts of genocide contained in the bill for the suppression and protection of the crime of genocide.
Israel's Position
"Israel's war is against Hamas, not against Palestinian civilians,"Al-banizi added.
As the global community reacts to these serious allegations and findings, the discourse around Israel's actions in Gaza continues to evolve, bringing to light the complexity of distinguishing between acts of wartime aggression and potential acts of genocide. This distinction remains crucial in international law and global diplomatic relations, underscoring the importance of thorough, unbiased investigations and dialogue. The debate surrounding these accusations and their implications for both Israel and Palestine is far from over, promising to influence international policy and perceptions in the foreseeable future.