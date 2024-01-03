en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations

Significant changes in global policy and economic strategies unfolded as the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved 17 new transactions worth over $3.3 billion. The transactions are designed to bolster various global initiatives, including health, food security, critical infrastructure, energy, and small businesses. A substantial part of this aid, a $250 million facility, has been granted to Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited/SPV Line III. This funding will facilitate the construction of a third ammonia-urea fertilizer facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, subsequently increasing fertilizer production.

Shifts in African Trade Policies

In an unprecedented policy shift, the status of five African countries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has changed. The Central African Republic (CAR), Gabon, Niger, and Uganda have been terminated from AGOA participation due to non-compliance with the requirements. The termination of Uganda, attributed to human rights violations, will lead to a loss of nearly Shs40 billion export revenue for the country, locking Ugandan products from the preferential treatment on the U.S. market. The country’s export growth, which swelled from Shs4 billion in 2019 to Shs39b in 2022, now faces a significant hurdle.

Mauritania Reinstated, Four Countries Dropped

On the other hand, Mauritania has been reinstated as a beneficiary sub-Saharan African country under AGOA, having met the eligibility criteria. The country had previously been removed in 2008 following a coup that led to the removal of President Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi from office. 16 years later, Mauritania has reclaimed its place in the programme, fulfilling the eligibility requirements according to Section 104 of the AGOA and Section 502 of the Trade Act.

Future of AGOA, GSP and MTB

With the AGOA set to expire in 2025, calls for an extension have emerged from African governments, with optimism that the act will receive bipartisan support from Congress for its extension. Simultaneously, the apparel industry is seeking the renewal and reinstatement of free trade agreements and preference programs, including the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB). The potential impact of lapsed trade preference programs on violence-plagued Haiti is also a concern, as companies may have to make sourcing decisions based on programs that are set to expire.

0
Africa Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Reckoning

By Israel Ojoko

Africa's Silent Crisis: The Rising Threat of Listeria Infections

By Justice Nwafor

Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz Honored as Ambassador Emeritus by ID4Africa Movement

By BNN Correspondents

Obafemi Awolowo University Stages 'The Gods Have Spoken', A Political Satire Opera

By BNN Correspondents

Major Cocaine Seizure at El Guergarat Border Amidst High-Profile Drug ...
@Africa · 22 mins
Major Cocaine Seizure at El Guergarat Border Amidst High-Profile Drug ...
heart comment 0
Safair: A Global Leader in On-Time Arrivals

By Bijay Laxmi

Safair: A Global Leader in On-Time Arrivals
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Bar

By Muhammad Jawad

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Bar
ZANU PF Applauds Leadership for Remarkable Progress in Zimbabwe

By Olalekan Adigun

ZANU PF Applauds Leadership for Remarkable Progress in Zimbabwe
Latest Headlines
World News
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
38 seconds
WELOV Registers 'BoostMist' Trademark: A Game-Changer in Smart Humidification Technology
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
50 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Series of Thrilling Matches Across Regions
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
1 min
High-Sugar Diet Impact on Fertility, Stem Cells, and Lifestyle Modifications
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Latest Games and Scores
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
1 min
Australian Leaders Focus on Mental Health Training in Post-Pandemic Workplace
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
1 min
High-Sugar Diets Impair Stem Cell Function Prior to Insulin Resistance, Study Shows
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
2 mins
Alfred Akirov's Generous Donation to Ichilov Hospital and Other Israeli News
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
2 mins
High School Basketball Games: Triumphs and Trials
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
2 mins
Hong Kong's Annual Student Health Assessment Reveals Rising Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app