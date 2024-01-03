US DFC Approves $3.3 Billion, AGOA Status Altered for Five African Nations

Significant changes in global policy and economic strategies unfolded as the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) approved 17 new transactions worth over $3.3 billion. The transactions are designed to bolster various global initiatives, including health, food security, critical infrastructure, energy, and small businesses. A substantial part of this aid, a $250 million facility, has been granted to Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited/SPV Line III. This funding will facilitate the construction of a third ammonia-urea fertilizer facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, subsequently increasing fertilizer production.

Shifts in African Trade Policies

In an unprecedented policy shift, the status of five African countries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has changed. The Central African Republic (CAR), Gabon, Niger, and Uganda have been terminated from AGOA participation due to non-compliance with the requirements. The termination of Uganda, attributed to human rights violations, will lead to a loss of nearly Shs40 billion export revenue for the country, locking Ugandan products from the preferential treatment on the U.S. market. The country’s export growth, which swelled from Shs4 billion in 2019 to Shs39b in 2022, now faces a significant hurdle.

Mauritania Reinstated, Four Countries Dropped

On the other hand, Mauritania has been reinstated as a beneficiary sub-Saharan African country under AGOA, having met the eligibility criteria. The country had previously been removed in 2008 following a coup that led to the removal of President Sidi Ould Cheikh Abdallahi from office. 16 years later, Mauritania has reclaimed its place in the programme, fulfilling the eligibility requirements according to Section 104 of the AGOA and Section 502 of the Trade Act.

Future of AGOA, GSP and MTB

With the AGOA set to expire in 2025, calls for an extension have emerged from African governments, with optimism that the act will receive bipartisan support from Congress for its extension. Simultaneously, the apparel industry is seeking the renewal and reinstatement of free trade agreements and preference programs, including the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB). The potential impact of lapsed trade preference programs on violence-plagued Haiti is also a concern, as companies may have to make sourcing decisions based on programs that are set to expire.