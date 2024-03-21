U.S. Department of Transportation Launches Review into Top 10 Airlines' Data Privacy Practices

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced a comprehensive review of the data privacy practices of America's 10 largest airlines, marking a significant move to ensure the protection of passenger data amidst growing concerns over privacy violations. Spearheaded by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and in collaboration with Senator Ron Wyden, the initiative seeks to scrutinize how airlines collect, handle, and potentially monetize passengers' personal information.

Scope of the Review

With the aim of assessing whether airlines are adequately protecting passengers' personal data and if they engage in unfair or deceptive practices by monetizing or sharing this data with third parties, the review will delve into airlines' data collection and handling procedures. Allegiant, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United have been notified of the investigation and are required to submit detailed information on their privacy policies, any complaints received regarding data mishandling, and their employee privacy training programs.

Industry Response and Compliance

In response to the Transportation Department's announcement, a spokesperson for the Airlines for America trade group emphasized the industry's commitment to consumer privacy, highlighting the robust policies and cybersecurity infrastructure in place to protect passenger data. Allegiant Air welcomed the review, asserting their compliance with applicable laws and their efforts to safeguard customer data. Other airlines, including American Airlines, have deferred comments to the Airlines for America, reflecting a unified front in addressing privacy concerns.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

This proactive review by the Transportation Department signals a new phase in regulatory oversight over how companies handle personal data, potentially setting a precedent for other sectors. Depending on the findings, airlines could face investigations, civil penalties, or be required to overhaul their data privacy practices. This initiative underscores the federal government's commitment to protecting consumer privacy and may lead to stronger privacy regulations and enforcement actions in the future.