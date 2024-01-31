US Department of Energy Grants USABC $60 Million for Advanced Battery Research

The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC), an affiliate of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR), has achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of accelerating the commercialization of electric vehicles (EVs). The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded USABC $60 million for advanced battery research and development.

The Vision of USABC

USABC's stated objectives encompass several factors that are pivotal to the progression of EV technology. These include amplifying battery cell performance, slashing costs, establishing a robust domestic supply chain for EVs, promoting sustainable development via cost-effective end-of-life battery recycling and generating battery cells for myriad EVs, ranging from light to heavy-duty on-road applications. This strategic vision aligns with the broader initiative of promoting the adoption of EVs in the U.S.

The Backing of DOE and USCAR

The DOE's substantial funding comes on the heels of a noteworthy EV announcement it made on January 18. The Vehicle Technologies Office of DOE collaborates with various sectors to cultivate advanced transportation technologies, and it regards electrochemical energy storage as a crucial component for fuel-efficient vehicles. Having the backing of such a prominent entity provides a significant boost to USABC's mission.

The USABC is not alone in this venture. It is the collaborative technology organization of Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Stellantis. Together, they have set mid- and long-term objectives to oversee their projects and gauge progress. The commitment of these major automotive players, coupled with USCAR and its member companies' pledge to the Responsible Raw Materials Initiative (RRMI), now a part of the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), ensures that the sourcing of raw materials is responsible and ethical.

A Call to Action

With the funding in place, USABC is taking concrete steps towards realizing its objectives. It plans to issue specific funding opportunities and currently invites partners to join their mission. This initiative represents a significant stride towards a sustainable, electric future, with the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry on multiple fronts. The USABC is at the forefront of this evolution, leading the charge towards a greener, more efficient era of transportation.