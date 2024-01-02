US Department of Commerce Proposes Change to Boost Efficiency in Export Activities

On December 6, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) released a proposed rule aimed at amending the License Exception Strategic Trade Authorization (STA) within the Export Administration Regulations. The rule is designed to address the underutilization of the STA by exporters, seeking to understand the impediments discouraging its use.

Boosting Efficiency of Export Activities

The STA exception allows for a wide range of export activities without the need for an export license, provided that certain conditions are met. Despite this, exporters have shown a preference for applying for export licenses rather than using the STA exception. The proposed rule hopes to change this trend and encourage the use of STA to reduce the number of export license applications when STA is applicable.

A Step Towards Easing Export Licensing Requirements

Beyond the proposed STA amendment, BIS has also published two final rules to ease export licensing requirements for allied and partner countries. The first rule eliminates the need for licenses for certain pathogens, toxins, and related technologies for Australia Group countries, except when under Chemical Weapons Convention controls. It also reduces the licensing requirements for crime control items for specific countries.

Extending License Exception Eligibility

The second rule extends license exception eligibility for missile technology items to additional countries. This rule, however, excludes countries that pose missile technology concerns or are under U.S. arms embargoes. In line with this, the rule also updates list-based controls following changes to the Missile Technology Control Regime control list. The combination of these new rules and proposed amendments signals a shift towards a more streamlined approach to export licensing, aimed at reducing administrative burdens while maintaining strategic controls.