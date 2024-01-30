US Cyber Defence Experts Shore Up Barbados' Cybersecurity Infrastructure

In a definitive action aimed at countering the rise in cyberattacks against significant Barbadian institutions, the United States deployed a team of cyber defence experts to Barbados. The meticulously planned operation, from January 23 to February 2, 2024, was executed in collaboration with the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) and the Regional Security System (RSS).

Strategic Locations Under Cyber Assessments

The professional team conducted cyber network assessments at key strategic locations. These included the Paragon Base, Coast Guard Pelican Base, and Saint Ann's Fort. The Department of Defense's Southern Command Joint Combatant Command Cyber Assistance Team (JCCAT) was at the forefront of the operation.

JCCAT's Role and Strategies

The JCCAT's main objective was to offer detailed risk analysis and devise customized mitigation strategies that would fortify the cyber networks of the BDF and RSS. This initiative is not merely a response to the increasing cyber threats but a proactive measure to preempt potential future cyberattacks.

US-Barbados Relationship: A Collaborative Cybersecurity Front

During a briefing at the RSS headquarters, U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus underscored the robust, collaborative relationship between Barbados and the United States. His emphasis was particularly on the ongoing program of cooperation on cybersecurity, a domain of ever-increasing global importance.

Planning Ahead: The Cyber & Artificial Intelligence Seminar

The U.S. and Barbadian cooperation on cybersecurity is set to further expand with the first-ever Cyber & Artificial Intelligence Seminar. The seminar, co-hosted by the William J. Perry Center and RSS, is scheduled for later in the spring. It is expected to attract over 40 civilian and military cybersecurity experts from across the Caribbean, fostering a platform for the exchange of ideas and strategies in this rapidly evolving field.