US Credit Card Delinquencies Reach Decade High

According to a recent study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, credit card delinquency rates in the United States have surged to their highest level in over a decade. By the end of September, approximately 3.2% of credit card balances were at least 30 days overdue, a spike of over 40 basis points from the prior quarter. The report also highlighted that the proportion of borrowers making only the minimum payment on their credit card debts has risen above 10%, a level unseen since 2019.

Surge in Late Payments

Alongside this, the rates of debts that are 60 and 90 days past due have seen a substantial rise. This trend emerges as a clear indicator of increased consumer financial stress. Particularly concerning is the fact that nearly 30% of Americans were behind on at least one debt payment between July 1 and September 30, 2023, according to a report from LendingTree. Furthermore, just over 27% of consumers had payments delinquent by 90 days or more.

In response to these distressing signs of consumer fragility, banks have begun to take more conservative steps. They are approving fewer requests for credit-line increases and reducing existing credit limits more frequently. This action is a direct response to the deterioration in borrowers’ ability to repay, reflected in the growing number of consumers not paying their bills in full. Furthermore, roughly 10% of credit card borrowers now have an account balance that exceeds $5,000.

Implications for the Financial System

The surge in credit card delinquencies and the subsequent conservative measures adopted by banks signal an increasing concern over consumer credit health. This concern extends to the potential impact on the broader financial system. The rise in delinquencies is a stark reminder of the financial struggles many Americans are facing and the potential risks to financial stability. The current situation also underscores the importance of financial literacy and responsible credit use to mitigate the risk of a severe economic fallout.