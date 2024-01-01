en English
US Credit Card Debt Surpasses $1 Trillion: Can Consumer Spending Withstand the Pressure?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
US Credit Card Debt Surpasses $1 Trillion: Can Consumer Spending Withstand the Pressure?

Following a challenging economic year, Americans have reached a significant point in their financial history, with credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion. This development coincides with the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates, leading to credit card interest rates peaking at over 22%. Retail credit cards have been hit even harder, with rates nearing an average of 29%.

Consumer Spending against Rising Costs

Despite the recent increase in wages, the cost of living continues to rise. Essential expenses such as rent, groceries, and gas are higher than ever, creating a financial barrier for many individuals. Despite these hurdles, American consumerism has not slowed. As a case in point, over 200 million shoppers participated in this year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend, surpassing the previous year’s turnout.

Retailers’ Concerns and the Credit Crunch

However, financial experts and big box retailers have expressed concerns over the sustainability of this spending pattern. There has been a noted drop in credit card repayments, which could potentially impact retailers’ holiday season revenue. The financial challenges for American consumers are daunting, with the escalating cost of everyday goods and the impending resumption of student debt payments.

The Future of Consumer Spending

As we move into 2024, the question remains: Can consumer spending withstand these growing pressures? The stakes are high, as continued spending is necessary to stave off a potential recession. With credit card debt at an all-time high and interest rates following suit, the future of American consumerism hangs in the balance.

Business Economy United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

