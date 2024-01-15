US Container Vessel Struck by Houthi Missile in Gulf of Aden

In a development that signals a potential escalation in the conflict in the Gulf of Aden, a US-owned container vessel, the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, was hit by a missile launched by the Houthi rebels. The attack, originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, illustrates the heightened risk in this critical maritime route, prompting the United States to issue a warning to its merchant ships advising them to steer clear of the region.

A Strike on International Trade

The Gulf of Aden, located near the southern entrance to the Red Sea, is a strategic point of conflict due to its proximity to Yemen. The country has been the battleground of a prolonged conflict between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, with the Yemeni government caught in the middle. The strike on the M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a commercial vessel, underscores the potential for this conflict to disrupt international shipping lanes and have broader implications for global maritime security.

Escalating Tensions in The Gulf

The incident followed airstrikes carried out by the US and UK on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The Houthi militia group has been known to target and intercept commercial ships in the Red Sea using drones. This strategy aims to exert economic pressure on nations and disrupt global supply chains. The strike on the Gibraltar Eagle, for which the Houthis claimed responsibility, marks the first successful attack on a US-owned or operated vessel, raising concerns about the group's capacity to launch further attacks.

A Warning to Merchant Ships

The US Department of Transportation responded to the attack by issuing a maritime alert, advising US merchant ships to avoid the region. This alert aims to ensure the safety of shipping and crew in the area, which serves as a vital route for international trade. In addition to the maritime warning, the US and UK forces have also carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, aiming to diminish their arsenal and deter further attacks.