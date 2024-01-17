US Consulate General Hosts Conclave Focusing on LGBTQIA+ Advocacy

The US Consulate General in Kolkata recently hosted a conclave titled "Voices of Diversity - Action for Inclusion", a part of the "Rainbow Dialogues - All in this Together" project. This event, held in association with the US-based non-profit StoryCenter, was designed to advance human rights with a particular emphasis on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Conclave Marks End of Workshop

The conclave marked the culmination of a five-day storytelling workshop at the American Center. Here, 10 LGBTQIA+ activists from various states in India shared their experiences through videos. This initiative was part of a broader effort to build a robust alliance across South Asia in support of LGBTQIA+ individuals.

A Commitment to Human Rights

Elizabeth Lee, the Director of the American Center in Kolkata, stressed the US's commitment to human rights, particularly for LGBTQIA+ individuals. She highlighted the crucial role of allies in promoting inclusivity and safeguarding human rights.

Focus on Inclusion

The event featured discussions around social acceptance, inclusive education, safe public spaces, and employment opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community. An interactive panel addressed inclusion in key areas such as home, educational spaces, workplaces, and media. This panel discussion was informed by survey findings that underscored these areas as vital for LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

Representatives from StoryCenter, Theater Alliance, and BRIDGE India made presentations. They emphasized solidarity with queer and trans communities and the importance of community building and storytelling for advocacy.