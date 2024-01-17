US Construction Industry Grapples with Labor Shortage: A Look at Potential Solutions and Challenges

It's a pressing time for the United States construction industry, wrestling with an acute labor shortage. As per conservative estimates, the industry needs approximately half a million workers to meet the current demand—a shortfall that persists despite a resurgence in projects triggered by the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act. The situation starkly contrasts with the Great Recession era, during which the construction sector lost 2 million workers and took a whopping 15 years to stage a recovery.

Increased Productivity: A Possible Solution

David Mortenson, an industry stalwart, has been vocal about the need for increased productivity within the construction industry. In his view, the rate of productivity enhancement in construction lags behind that in manufacturing. He warns of a permanent tight labor market if this trend doesn't change and believes the industry could face significant challenges in the coming decade unless there is a shift in productivity. In a conversation with Kashkari, Mortenson shared his skepticism about the immediate viability of alternative building tactics such as modular construction. He cited the failure of Katerra, a modular builder that declared bankruptcy in June 2021, as a potential warning of the risks involved with innovating too swiftly.

From Construction Sites to Manufacturing Facilities

Acknowledging the gradual adoption of modular building techniques by his company and others, Mortenson predicts that in 20 years, construction sites might closely resemble manufacturing facilities rather than the current custom-made, on-site construction practices. The industry is also seeing proactive steps to address the labor shortage. Housing First Minnesota and Building Talent Foundation have formed a partnership to tackle the shortage of skilled workers in the Minnesota construction industry. Despite the state's year-over-year growth in construction talent, a critical shortage of skilled workers persists.

Asbestos Exposure: An Unseen Hazard

In addition to labor shortage, the industry also grapples with worker safety issues. A study conducted by Occupational Knowledge International (OK International) revealed alarming levels of asbestos exposure for workers in the construction industry. The exposure levels, focused on the installation and removal of asbestos cement products, exceeded occupational limits. Despite over 60 countries banning asbestos, the United States is considering a total ban on asbestos cement and other existing uses. This study emphasizes the urgent need to protect construction industry workers from asbestos exposure and underscores the need for stricter regulations and a complete ban on asbestos cement products.