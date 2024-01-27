US Commits $4.5M Grant to Bolster Libya's Aviation Sector

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to bolster Libya's civil aviation domain by pledging a $4.5 million training grant. The announcement came in the wake of a meeting of the steering committee of the Libyan Ministry of Transport, which supervises the operations of Culmen International, an American training organization.

Commitment to Aviation Training

The meeting, presided by Khaled Swesi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transportation for Air Transport, brought together influential figures such as the American Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, the US Deputy Secretary of State Harris, and Charge d'Affaires Berndt. Representatives from the Airports Authority were also present.

It was agreed during the meeting that Culmen International would execute specialized training programs in aviation and airport security at a center founded in Libya. A significant fraction of the funds will be dedicated towards training staff at Sebha Airport, the primary airport in the southern part of the country.

Investing in Regional Stability

The US Embassy in Libya underscored that this investment would bolster Libyan airports, contribute to the region's stability, and foster more investment and economic opportunities, particularly in the south. The embassy reiterated the initiative's goal to enhance Libya's domestic and international connectivity.

Funding Source

The embassy also pointed out that the funding for this initiative comes through the State Department's Bureau of Counter Terrorism's Libya Aviation and Airport Security Program.