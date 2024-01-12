en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

US Coal Production Surges by 18.9%: A Glimpse into the Energy Sector

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
US Coal Production Surges by 18.9%: A Glimpse into the Energy Sector

As the first week of January 2024 drew to a close, coal production in the United States experienced a notable upswing. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that weekly coal production leaped by 18.9%, reaching 10.3 million short tons. This surge was not an isolated incident but a phenomenon observed across all the major coal-producing regions of the country.

Regional Coal Production Spikes

The Central Appalachia (CAPP) region, a prominent player in the coal industry, led the way with a staggering 22.2% increase in production. However, this figure was still 2.1% lower than its performance during the same week in the previous year. Similarly, the Northern Appalachia region and the Illinois Basin reported considerable production growth, with increases of 21.7% and 20% respectively.

Coal Market Dynamics

Interestingly, this increase in production was not uniform across the entire year. The US coal production, despite its recent upswing, was still 7.2% lower when compared to the same week in the previous year. This disparity in production growth reveals the intricate dynamics at play within the coal market. Such fluctuations are a constant reminder of the volatile nature of the energy sector.

Coal Prices Reflect Market Changes

The market dynamics of the coal industry were mirrored in its pricing. Coal prices in regions such as Central Appalachia and Illinois Basin shifted in response to the changing production volumes. The Powder River Basin (PRB), despite reporting an 18.7% increase in production, also exhibited a decline from the year before. These changes in coal prices underscore the complex interplay of market forces that continuously shape the energy sector.

0
Economy Energy United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
6 mins ago
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
Global financial and political developments have driven significant shifts in various markets and industries. Wall Street stocks showed a slight dip due to the inflation data not meeting traders’ expectations. Meanwhile, the UK confirmed an increase in military funding to Ukraine, and the Chinese government announced a change in its climate change envoy. US Stocks
Global Financial and Political Events Influence Markets and Industries
UK Economy Rebounds in November Amidst Persistent Challenges
22 mins ago
UK Economy Rebounds in November Amidst Persistent Challenges
Bosnia and Herzegovina Grants Temporary Visa Exemption to Saudi Arabian Citizens, Imposes Visa Requirements on Oman
23 mins ago
Bosnia and Herzegovina Grants Temporary Visa Exemption to Saudi Arabian Citizens, Imposes Visa Requirements on Oman
European Stock Markets Anticipate Gains; UK Economy Shows Growth
7 mins ago
European Stock Markets Anticipate Gains; UK Economy Shows Growth
Global Economic and Financial Developments: A Comprehensive Overview
7 mins ago
Global Economic and Financial Developments: A Comprehensive Overview
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
20 mins ago
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
1 min
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
2 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
3 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
6 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
6 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
7 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
7 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
8 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
11 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app