en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

US Central Command Strikes Houthi Group in Yemen: A Display of Military Prowess

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
US Central Command Strikes Houthi Group in Yemen: A Display of Military Prowess

In the light of an escalating conflict, the U.S. Central Command has unveiled footage of a crucial military operation against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The operation, carried out in the Red Sea, was an orchestrated effort involving the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier, and an anonymous Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer.

Strategic Strike on Houthi Targets

The video evidence presented by the U.S. Central Command is a testament to the military’s precision and firepower. The footage displays the launch of Tomahawk Land-Attack Cruise Missiles and the deployment of various aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 3. These include the EA-18G “Growler” Electronic Warfare Aircraft, the F/A-18 “Super Hornet” Multirole Fighters, and the E-2 “Hawkeye” Tactical Airborne-Early Warning Aircraft. The operation was a direct response to the Houthi attacks on international shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

A Show of Force Amidst Rising Tensions

This substantial military operation targeted the Houthi terrorist group entrenched in Western Yemen. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been in a drawn-out conflict with the Yemeni government and a Saudi-led coalition. The precision-guided munitions were used to hit specific targets, thereby minimizing civilian casualties. It is clear that the strike aimed to reduce the Houthi’s capacity to execute further attacks.

Unveiling U.S. Military Prowess

The release of this footage is more than a mere recounting of events. It is a clear demonstration of the U.S. military’s capabilities and its ongoing operations in the Middle East. President Joe Biden has warned of potential further action, indicating a persistent stance against any threats to international stability. The incident reflects the complex web of international involvement in the ongoing Yemeni conflict, which has been marked by humanitarian crises and the shadow of war.

0
Military United States Yemen
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
3 mins ago
Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Plan: A Beacon of Hope Amidst War
In a desperate bid to end the devastating war with Russia, Ukraine is gearing up to present a 10-point peace plan at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The plan, which calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, including territories seized before and after the 2014 annexation of
Ukraine's 10-Point Peace Plan: A Beacon of Hope Amidst War
Pakistan's J-10C Fighter Jets Debut in Qatar's Zilzal-II Aerial Exercise
2 hours ago
Pakistan's J-10C Fighter Jets Debut in Qatar's Zilzal-II Aerial Exercise
Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Recognition Provokes Backlash
3 hours ago
Prince Harry's 'Living Legend of Aviation' Recognition Provokes Backlash
Rep. Greg Steube Criticizes White House's Response to Attacks on US Service Members
26 mins ago
Rep. Greg Steube Criticizes White House's Response to Attacks on US Service Members
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding
28 mins ago
UK Boosts Military Support for Ukraine with £2.5bn Funding
US and UK Launch Coordinated Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
2 hours ago
US and UK Launch Coordinated Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
Latest Headlines
World News
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
2 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
2 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
4 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
6 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
7 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
7 mins
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
7 mins
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
9 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
11 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app