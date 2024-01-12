en English
Travel & Tourism

Travel & Tourism

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
US Braces for Significant Cold Weather Event: Bitter Cold and Snowfall Expected

A significant cold weather event is affecting a large portion of the United States, with a bitter cold outbreak expected to persist into the early part of next week. The cold snap is forecasted to bring not only frigid conditions but also the potential for snowfall across various regions of the country, including the southern Plains, Mid-South, and Northeast.

Impact on Daily Life and Infrastructure

The impending winter weather conditions are anticipated to disrupt travel, infrastructure, and daily routines. The cold outbreak is a result of a weather pattern causing a drastic temperature drop. Residents in the affected regions are urged to take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe. Preparations include ensuring adequate home heating, protecting water pipes from freezing, and equipping for hazardous driving conditions if travel is unavoidable.

Advisories and Warnings

Local authorities in these regions are likely to be monitoring the situation closely and may issue advisories or warnings to help residents prepare for the extreme weather conditions. The National Weather Service has already issued a warning for a bitter cold arctic blast moving across the United States, with temperatures reaching daily cold records in the South-central U.S. and wind chills below zero in Texas and the interior Southeast.

Impact on Agriculture

The content also discusses the potential impacts of this massive snowstorm and Arctic blast on livestock and winter wheat in the Midwest and Central and Southern Plains. There are highlighted concerns for livestock due to the bitter cold and icy winds, as well as potential winter kill on winter wheat in certain production areas.

Risk to Power Grid

AccuWeather meteorologists warn of a surge of bitterly cold Arctic air threatening lives, property, and the power grid due to a prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures. This will be the coldest air for the southern Plains since just before Christmas 2022, with record low subzero temperatures expected in the northern and eastern United States. The duration of the subfreezing temperatures is most concerning, as temperatures forecast to stay below freezing in parts of northern Texas for 84 hours or more, stressing the power grid.

Significant Snowfall

A winter storm is expected to bring rain and heavy snow to the Northwest and then move across the Rockies, combining with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to spread wintry precipitation from Texas and Oklahoma east into the Mississippi Valley and a part of the Southeast. Significant snowfall is expected to target a zone from the Arklatex or Ozarks east into the Mississippi Valley, disrupting travel and closing schools and businesses. The cold weather event and snowfall are expected to have substantial impacts on people, businesses, and the power grid, with the threat of slippery travel lingering for several days into the middle of next week.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

