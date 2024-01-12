en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

US Bombings in Yemen Increased Under Trump’s Presidency: Report

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
US Bombings in Yemen Increased Under Trump’s Presidency: Report

The US, under the presidency of Donald Trump, reportedly conducted an increased number of bombings in Yemen, according to data from Airwars and the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism. The year 2017 saw 133 acknowledged US attacks, predominantly airstrikes, in Yemen. This number is just shy of the 150 confirmed strikes reported from 2002 to 2017, indicating a significant escalation of US military intervention in the region during Trump’s first year in office. Experts attribute this to a “considerable loosening of the rules of engagement” under Trump’s administration.

A Shift in Military Strategy

Simultaneously, the Obama administration saw a reduction in the number of American ground troops in conflict zones such as Afghanistan and Iraq. However, the use of unmanned airstrikes in countries including Pakistan and Yemen increased. This suggests a strategic shift towards a greater dependence on aerial bombardment in regions outside traditional war zones. Therefore, it seems both administrations contributed to the escalation of aerial attacks in Yemen, with a notable surge during Trump’s term.

A Closer Look at the Current Situation

The United States and the United Kingdom recently launched air and missile strikes on Yemen against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. The US and UK forces formed a coalition called Operation Prosperity Guardian, comprising over twenty nations, to respond to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The strikes aimed to deprive the Houthis of their ability to conduct further attacks against US coalition and commercial maritime traffic. These events triggered international reactions, with some nations supporting the strikes and others condemning them.

Implications and Reactions

The coordinated military assault came as a response to a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships, marking the first US military reaction. Further, President Joe Biden warned of additional measures if necessary. The conflict has led to global economic implications, including a rise in oil prices due to concerns about potential supply disruptions and Tesla shutting down its German factory due to supply chain disruptions. The US-led coalition’s strikes have heightened tensions in the Middle East, leading to fears of a protracted conflict in the region.

0
Terrorism United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Terrorism

See more
44 mins ago
Death Toll in Bajaur Police Van Blast Rises to Six: A Call for Enhanced Security
On January 9, an improvised explosive device (IED) caused a devastating blast in the Belot Farsh area of Tehsil Mamund, district Bajaur, targeting a police van carrying officers assigned to polio duty. The toll from this brutal attack has now risen to six, with another officer succumbing to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).
Death Toll in Bajaur Police Van Blast Rises to Six: A Call for Enhanced Security
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
3 hours ago
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links
4 hours ago
Punjab Police Detain Key Terror Operative Kailash Khichan: Uncovering Terror Links
Yemen Conflict Escalates with Attacks on Sa'ada and Hudayda
2 hours ago
Yemen Conflict Escalates with Attacks on Sa'ada and Hudayda
Islamic State's 'Blue' IEDs: A Dark Echo of Breaking Bad
2 hours ago
Islamic State's 'Blue' IEDs: A Dark Echo of Breaking Bad
Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing
3 hours ago
Somali Military Launches Search for Hostages After UN Helicopter Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
12 seconds
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
18 seconds
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
39 seconds
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
1 min
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
1 min
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
1 min
Botswana Cabinet Proposes Political Ban on Retired Presidents
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
2 mins
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
2 mins
Irregular Schedules: A Test of Resilience for Ty Morris' Rugby Team
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
2 mins
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app