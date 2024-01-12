US Bombings in Yemen Increased Under Trump’s Presidency: Report

The US, under the presidency of Donald Trump, reportedly conducted an increased number of bombings in Yemen, according to data from Airwars and the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism. The year 2017 saw 133 acknowledged US attacks, predominantly airstrikes, in Yemen. This number is just shy of the 150 confirmed strikes reported from 2002 to 2017, indicating a significant escalation of US military intervention in the region during Trump’s first year in office. Experts attribute this to a “considerable loosening of the rules of engagement” under Trump’s administration.

A Shift in Military Strategy

Simultaneously, the Obama administration saw a reduction in the number of American ground troops in conflict zones such as Afghanistan and Iraq. However, the use of unmanned airstrikes in countries including Pakistan and Yemen increased. This suggests a strategic shift towards a greater dependence on aerial bombardment in regions outside traditional war zones. Therefore, it seems both administrations contributed to the escalation of aerial attacks in Yemen, with a notable surge during Trump’s term.

A Closer Look at the Current Situation

The United States and the United Kingdom recently launched air and missile strikes on Yemen against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. The US and UK forces formed a coalition called Operation Prosperity Guardian, comprising over twenty nations, to respond to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The strikes aimed to deprive the Houthis of their ability to conduct further attacks against US coalition and commercial maritime traffic. These events triggered international reactions, with some nations supporting the strikes and others condemning them.

Implications and Reactions

The coordinated military assault came as a response to a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships, marking the first US military reaction. Further, President Joe Biden warned of additional measures if necessary. The conflict has led to global economic implications, including a rise in oil prices due to concerns about potential supply disruptions and Tesla shutting down its German factory due to supply chain disruptions. The US-led coalition’s strikes have heightened tensions in the Middle East, leading to fears of a protracted conflict in the region.