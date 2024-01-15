en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

US Bishops Urge the Continuation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Vision

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
US Bishops Urge the Continuation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Vision

In the lead up to the federal holiday that commemorates Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Archbishop Timothy Broglio, alongside other United States bishops, made a public call urging for the continuation of King’s pursuit for justice and peace amidst societal discord. The Archbishop, who presides over the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and functions as the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, accentuated the significance of King’s enduring legacy and his powerful message of countering racism and bias with Christian love.

Reviving King’s Vision

Archbishop Broglio underscored that King’s ideology of a comprehensive love and a global fraternity that surpasses tribal, racial, class, and national barriers holds immense relevance today. He pointed towards current global issues such as migration, antisemitism, and discrimination as evidence of the continued necessity of King’s teachings. King’s vision, as Broglio highlighted, is a testament to the possibility of a united world, free from bias and discrimination.

Progress Made, Yet the Journey Continues

Broglio acknowledged the progress society has made thus far in the fight against prejudice, but emphasized that the journey towards uniting people in cooperation and mutual recognition is far from over. He affirmed the Catholic Church’s commitment to the cause of justice and peace, expressing its readiness to align with those who share the same values.

A Tribute to a Pioneering Civil Rights Leader

Reverend King, a seminal figure in the civil rights movement, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for advocating nonviolent protest. His tragic assassination in 1968 left an indelible mark on the civil rights movement. The work and legacy of King continue to inspire, leading to the establishment of the third Monday in January as a federal holiday in his honor by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. The article concludes with a nod to Sister Mary Antona Ebo, the sole black Catholic nun who marched alongside King in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, underlining the widespread and enduring impact of King’s life and work.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
20 seconds ago
Joseph Nye's Historical Perspective on Today's Challenges: A Reframing of Current Affairs
In an enlightening discourse with Harvard scholar, Joseph Nye, he draws parallels between the present state of affairs and the tumultuous era of the 1960s. Contrary to popular belief, Nye argues that despite the myriad of contemporary challenges, today’s predicaments are not as severe as those faced in the past. A Glimpse into the Past
Joseph Nye's Historical Perspective on Today's Challenges: A Reframing of Current Affairs
Vineyard Wind: A Pioneer in US Offshore Wind Industry Begins Operations
1 min ago
Vineyard Wind: A Pioneer in US Offshore Wind Industry Begins Operations
U.S. Army Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday at Hooters
1 min ago
U.S. Army Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday at Hooters
Iowa High School Principal Dies After Heroic Act During School Shooting
40 seconds ago
Iowa High School Principal Dies After Heroic Act During School Shooting
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
53 seconds ago
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min ago
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
13 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
34 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
53 seconds
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
1 min
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
1 min
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
1 min
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
1 min
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
2 mins
Cameron Green's Batting Order: The Influence of Steve Smith and Australia's Strategic Adaptability
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app