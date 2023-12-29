en English
US Bankruptcy Judge Rules on Controversial ‘Texas Two-Step’ Legal Strategy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:50 pm EST
In a significant legal ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley has determined that Aldrich Pump and Murray Boiler, subsidiaries of Trane Technologies, can maintain their bankruptcy status. This decision comes despite asbestos plaintiffs’ assertions that the companies are not facing financial distress. This case is perceived as a litmus test for the ‘Texas Two-step’ legal strategy, a contentious method allowing solvent businesses to transfer legal liabilities to shell companies that subsequently declare bankruptcy.

Legal Precedents and Bankruptcy

Judge Whitley, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, found that precedents within the 4th Circuit necessitate an ‘objective futility’ demonstration before a bankruptcy case can be dismissed for bad faith. In his view, the bankruptcies of Aldrich Pump and Murray Boiler do not meet this criterion. Despite financial backing from their parent entities, the two subsidiaries have projected their asbestos liabilities to be $547 million, with potential insurance coverage for about half.

Pushing the Boundaries of Bankruptcy Law

While acknowledging the logic behind the financial distress requirement, Judge Whitley noted that it is not explicitly written into the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. He expressed concern that the use of a subsidiary for bankruptcy relief by a financially stable corporate conglomerate stretches the limits of bankruptcy law. He also stressed the need for appellate courts to provide clarity on the legality of ‘Texas Two-step’ bankruptcies.

Implications for the Texas Two-Step Strategy

After adopting liabilities from Trane Technologies and Ingersoll Rand Company, Aldrich Pump and Murray Boiler filed for bankruptcy in 2020. As the legal proceedings persist, it is expected that the appeals courts will offer further guidance on the legitimacy of the Texas Two-step strategy. This legal maneuver has been the subject of controversy and experienced setbacks in high-profile cases involving Johnson & Johnson and 3M in 2023.

United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

