US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

In an unexpected turn of events, the United States witnessed a substantial surge in bankruptcy filings in 2023. According to a recent report, commercial chapter 11 filings rocketed by 72 percent to 6,569, and overall commercial filings rose by 19 percent to 25,627. Even filings under subchapter V within chapter 11 experienced a 45 percent increase, reaching 1,939. These figures underscore a distinct shift in the nation’s financial landscape, further emphasized by the 18 percent rise in total bankruptcy filings to 445,186 from 378,390 in 2022.

An Underlying Cause: End of Pandemic Stimulus

The sudden increase in bankruptcy filings has been attributed to several key factors. Michael Hunter, an expert from Epiq AACER, identified the cessation of pandemic stimulus, higher interest rates, and mounting levels of household debt as the primary drivers of this trend. Hunter also projected this trend to gain momentum in 2024.

Consumer Filings Reflect the Same Trend

Consumer filings followed a similar pattern, escalating by 18 percent to 419,559. Both chapter 13 and chapter 7 filings grew by 18 percent and 17 percent respectively. Amy Quackenboss, a representative from ABI, echoed Hunter’s sentiments, attributing the upward trend to the diminishing pandemic relief measures and the growing burdens of interest rates and debt.

Insights and Future Projections

Epiq, a technology-enabled service provider for legal and corporate industries, and ABI, a prominent research and education body on insolvency, have been closely monitoring these developments. They are collaborating to provide valuable insights into the rising trend in bankruptcy filings. ABI has also scheduled an abiLIVE webinar to discuss future trends and projections for bankruptcies.

December 2023 alone saw a 16 percent increase in total bankruptcy filings as compared to December 2022. This indicates a persistent trend that could continue to shape the financial landscape in the coming years. Despite the rise, the total number of filings remains below the pre-pandemic count of 757,816 in 2019, indicating that the current economic scenario is still better than the height of the global pandemic. However, with the end of pandemic relief measures and growing financial pressures, the trajectory of bankruptcy filings in the US is something to keep a close watch on.