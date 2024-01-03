en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

In an unexpected turn of events, the United States witnessed a substantial surge in bankruptcy filings in 2023. According to a recent report, commercial chapter 11 filings rocketed by 72 percent to 6,569, and overall commercial filings rose by 19 percent to 25,627. Even filings under subchapter V within chapter 11 experienced a 45 percent increase, reaching 1,939. These figures underscore a distinct shift in the nation’s financial landscape, further emphasized by the 18 percent rise in total bankruptcy filings to 445,186 from 378,390 in 2022.

An Underlying Cause: End of Pandemic Stimulus

The sudden increase in bankruptcy filings has been attributed to several key factors. Michael Hunter, an expert from Epiq AACER, identified the cessation of pandemic stimulus, higher interest rates, and mounting levels of household debt as the primary drivers of this trend. Hunter also projected this trend to gain momentum in 2024.

Consumer Filings Reflect the Same Trend

Consumer filings followed a similar pattern, escalating by 18 percent to 419,559. Both chapter 13 and chapter 7 filings grew by 18 percent and 17 percent respectively. Amy Quackenboss, a representative from ABI, echoed Hunter’s sentiments, attributing the upward trend to the diminishing pandemic relief measures and the growing burdens of interest rates and debt.

Insights and Future Projections

Epiq, a technology-enabled service provider for legal and corporate industries, and ABI, a prominent research and education body on insolvency, have been closely monitoring these developments. They are collaborating to provide valuable insights into the rising trend in bankruptcy filings. ABI has also scheduled an abiLIVE webinar to discuss future trends and projections for bankruptcies.

December 2023 alone saw a 16 percent increase in total bankruptcy filings as compared to December 2022. This indicates a persistent trend that could continue to shape the financial landscape in the coming years. Despite the rise, the total number of filings remains below the pre-pandemic count of 757,816 in 2019, indicating that the current economic scenario is still better than the height of the global pandemic. However, with the end of pandemic relief measures and growing financial pressures, the trajectory of bankruptcy filings in the US is something to keep a close watch on.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Regions Bank Launches 'Women + Wealth' Program for Financial Empowerment

By Nimrah Khatoon

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency ...
@AI & ML · 35 seconds
Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency ...
heart comment 0
Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence

By BNN Correspondents

Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence
Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest
Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology

By Olalekan Adigun

Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology
PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Israel Ojoko

PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
30 seconds
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
2 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
4 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
4 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
19 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
34 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app