en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
US Banking Sector Trims Over 17,000 Jobs Amidst 2024 Turbulence

In 2024, a year marked by turbulence, the US banking sector witnessed a remarkable reduction in its workforce. Major institutions collectively trimmed more than 17,000 positions across multiple hierarchical levels. This significant downsizing, propelled by economic downturns, industry shifts towards digitalization, mergers, acquisitions, and cost-cutting maneuvers, mirrors broader trends within the financial sector.

The Digitalization Drive

The swift tide of digitalization sweeping across the banking industry is a major catalyst for this workforce shrinkage. As banks increasingly pivot to digital platforms, the demand for human resources in traditional banking roles has diminished. Tech-savvy professionals are now sought to drive digital transformation, inadvertently displacing many from their long-held positions.

Impact of Mergers and Acquisitions

Similarly, the industry’s consolidation through mergers and acquisitions has led to job redundancies. This strategic move, aimed at boosting profits and market share, invariably results in staff reductions as overlapping roles are eliminated. Consequently, thousands find themselves without employment.

A Challenging Financial Climate

The ongoing financial turbulence has intensified the need for banks to cut costs. In a bid to stay afloat, banks are adopting leaner operational models, eliminating multiple job positions. Among the major players, Citigroup plans to eliminate 20,000 positions by 2026, intending to save $2.5 billion and shed another 40,000 when listing its Mexican consumer unit.

The bank’s CEO, Jane Fraser, views this restructuring as a ‘turning point’ for the company, marking the beginning of layoffs that will affect even senior managers. The bank anticipates expenses of approximately $53.5 billion to $53.8 billion for 2024, down from $56.4 billion for 2023. It also expects to incur employee-related costs of $700 million to $1 billion in severance expense. As a result, the bank reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $1.8 billion.

Other industry giants like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo are also feeling the pinch, reporting lower quarterly profits amidst cost-cutting efforts.

These job cuts signify a challenging period ahead for industry professionals and those relying on traditional banking services. The shift in employment patterns could have profound long-term impacts on the workforce and the overall economy, highlighting the need for new strategies to accommodate the evolving landscape of the banking sector.

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewing company, has announced a historic partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), becoming the first ever beer brand to sponsor the Olympic Games. This groundbreaking alliance will span from the Paris 2024 Summer Games to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games. Corona Cero: The Spotlight of the
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Major Tanker Companies Halt Red Sea Traffic: A Reaction to U.S. and British Airstrikes
9 mins ago
Major Tanker Companies Halt Red Sea Traffic: A Reaction to U.S. and British Airstrikes
Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume
11 mins ago
Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
6 mins ago
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
7 mins ago
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
9 mins ago
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
56 seconds
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
1 min
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
2 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
2 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
3 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
3 mins
NFL's 'Sunday Ticket' Lawsuit: A Trial that Could Redefine Sports Broadcasting
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
4 mins
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
5 mins
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
8 mins
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app