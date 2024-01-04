US Auto Market Surges Amid Challenges: A Look Back at 2023

In an unexpected display of resilience amid a plethora of challenges, the US automobile industry experienced a substantial surge in new vehicle sales in 2023. With a total of 15.6 million units sold, there was a marked 12% increase from the preceding year, the largest annual growth in over a decade. This growth comes despite a persistent shortage of computer chips, high vehicle prices, and increasing interest rates that have all but crippled production.

A Return to Normalcy

After years of instability, the US auto market is set to return to normalcy in 2024. Economic forecasts predict weak growth without an impending recession. In the wake of this stability, new vehicle inventory is expected to rise, leading to an increase in incentives and discounts. Despite the projected growth of less than 1% in the used vehicle market, the focus will be on advocating the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) to consumers, with heightened sales efforts and incentives.

Electric Vehicle Sales

Electric vehicle sales continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than the previous year. Toyota’s hybrid and all-electric models saw a significant increase of 30.4%, accounting for 29.2% of its overall US sales. The Detroit automaker also reported a considerable number of EV sales, with 75,883 units sold. It is projected that total US EV sales will account for approximately 8% of overall auto sales in 2023, potentially rising to 10% this year. However, high prices and consumer hesitation to transition to battery power have hampered the rapid adoption of EVs.

Future Projections

Despite the 12% surge in 2023, new vehicle sales are expected to slow down due to higher interest rates and elevated prices. The industry is projected to sell 15.7 million vehicles in 2024, only a modest increase from the previous year. The rise in interest rates has led to higher costs for car buyers, with average monthly payments reaching a staggering $739 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonetheless, manufacturers such as General Motors, Toyota, Stellantis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, and Tesla have reported strong sales figures. As supply chains improve and new vehicle discounts rise, the market may see more buyers at the lower, more affordable end.