US Army Corps Engineers Continues Recovery Work Post Wildfires in Maui

In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in Lahaina and Kula, Maui that took place over 150 days ago, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is persistently pushing forward with its FEMA-assigned recovery mission. The Corps' mission comprises three key tasks: debris removal, reconstruction of critical public facilities, and temporary housing.

Clearing the Aftermath

The first task is debris removal which involves the clearing of burnt structures, vehicles, ash, and other hazardous materials. The USACE is conducting this in two phases. The first phase involves site assessments and the removal of hazardous materials. The second phase is dedicated to the clearing of other fire-related debris. Ensuring the safety for rebuilding, soil testing is being carried out on the cleared parcels.

Rebuilding a School from the Ashes

The second task is the reconstruction of a temporary school for the over 600 displaced students from King Kamehameha III Elementary. A contract for this school, which consists of 337 modular units forming classrooms and other essential facilities, has been awarded with construction already underway.

Temporary Housing for the Displaced

The third and final task is to prepare sites for temporary housing. Designs for three sites are currently being developed, with construction expected to commence imminently. The Corps' personnel have expressed a profound commitment to the community and the urgency of their work in providing relief and infrastructure to those affected by the wildfires.

Meanwhile, in response to the wildfires, lawmakers in Hawaii are considering the reinstatement of a state fire marshal's office after a hiatus of 45 years. The proposed office would include investigators, prevention officers, inspectors, administrative staff, and fire marshals, and would cost just over $3.5 million to fully fund and staff. Several bills are expected to be introduced related to reinstating a state fire marshal, including one by Sen. Glenn Wakai and another by Rep. Linda Ichiyama. The State Fire Council has also proposed acquiring shared aircraft for firefighting, with a price tag of about $64 million.

As the community continues to recover and rebuild, the necessity of these initiatives grows more apparent. With the commitment of USACE and the potential reinstatement of the fire marshal's office, the people of Lahaina and Kula, Maui can start to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the wildfires.