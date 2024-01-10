en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Egypt

US Approves $329 Million Military Sale to Egypt: Strengthening Ties and Defense Capabilities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
US Approves $329 Million Military Sale to Egypt: Strengthening Ties and Defense Capabilities

In a significant military move, the Pentagon has confirmed the approval of a substantial sale to Egypt by the US State Department. A comprehensive package including light tactical vehicle chassis, related equipment, and 28-meter patrol craft kits is set to strengthen the Middle Eastern nation’s military might. The total estimated cost of this potential transaction stands at a hefty $329 million. The vehicle chassis and equipment have been earmarked with a price tag of $200 million, while the patrol craft kits are valued at $129 million.

Continued Support Amidst Economic Reforms and Geopolitical Challenges

This latest military sale is a testament to the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Egypt. It reflects not only the strategic partnership between the two nations but also the US’s unwavering support for bolstering Egypt’s defense capabilities. The country, currently in the throes of economic reforms, is also grappling with multilayered geopolitical challenges, including security concerns within the region. This move by the United States signifies its continued support in these testing times.

A History of Military Purchases

Egypt boasts a long-standing history of military purchases from the United States, often comprising of equipment and support aimed at enhancing its security and military strength. This approval of the potential sale is in alignment with past military transactions and underscores the US’s commitment to the security of its Middle Eastern ally.

Reaffirming Strategic Partnerships

The announcement by the Pentagon further cements the ties between the United States and Egypt. It serves as a reaffirmation of the strategic partnership that exists between the two nations, highlighting the US’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s defense capabilities. The move is expected to significantly boost Egypt’s defense infrastructure, further enhancing its preparedness to tackle the region’s security challenges.

0
Egypt Military United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Egypt

See more
5 hours ago
Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with 'FriendyM'
Embracing the digital age, Egypt has heralded the launch of ‘FriendyM’, a revolutionary car management and maintenance application. The application introduces a fresh approach to vehicle upkeep, backed by an impressive capital of 100 million EGP ($3.2 million). Currently, ‘FriendyM’ is accessible to users in Cairo and Alexandria, but plans for a nationwide expansion are
Egypt Ushers in a New Era of Vehicle Upkeep with 'FriendyM'
IMF and U.S. Treasury Discuss Expanding Egypt's Loan amid Economic Challenges
13 hours ago
IMF and U.S. Treasury Discuss Expanding Egypt's Loan amid Economic Challenges
Egypt's Inflation Rate Drops to 33.7% Amid Rising Food Prices and Currency Depreciation Concerns
14 hours ago
Egypt's Inflation Rate Drops to 33.7% Amid Rising Food Prices and Currency Depreciation Concerns
Egypt's Strategic Move: Deploying Technically Skilled Workforce Overseas
10 hours ago
Egypt's Strategic Move: Deploying Technically Skilled Workforce Overseas
Egypt Offers Six Companies for Private Partnerships, Including Two in Pharmaceuticals
10 hours ago
Egypt Offers Six Companies for Private Partnerships, Including Two in Pharmaceuticals
A Comprehensive Review of Egypt's National Family Development Project
12 hours ago
A Comprehensive Review of Egypt's National Family Development Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
50 seconds
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Arrested Over Alleged Vote-Buying: Integrity of Political Process Under Scrutiny
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
8 mins
Political Tensions Flare in Warsaw Following Detention of PiS Members
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
10 mins
Polypharmacy Among Seniors: A Growing Health Concern
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
10 mins
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
10 mins
Michigan Mother Survives Aortic Dissection During Pregnancy, Meets Daughter on Mother's Day
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
19 mins
South Africa Alleges Genocide by Israel in Historic Legal Case
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Sparks Chaos in Capitol
20 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance Sparks Chaos in Capitol
Ecuador's President Noboa's Anti-Drug Cartel Campaign Faces Immediate Violent Backlash
20 mins
Ecuador's President Noboa's Anti-Drug Cartel Campaign Faces Immediate Violent Backlash
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
57 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
1 hour
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app