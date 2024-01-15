US Anti-Corruption Coordinator to Visit Armenia and Georgia for Crucial Talks

Richard Nephew, the US Department of State’s Coordinator for Global Anti-Corruption, embarks on a mission to Armenia and Georgia, marking yet another step in the United States’ efforts to address the global challenge of corruption. Scheduled from January 15-18, Nephew’s visit will focus on discussions surrounding the current efforts to combat corruption and will explore avenues for greater cooperation in this realm.

Engaging Stakeholders in Georgia

As part of his itinerary in Georgia, Nephew’s agenda includes meetings with a wide range of stakeholders. From government officials to representatives of anti-corruption institutions and investigative bodies, his interactions will be diverse, aiming to capture a holistic view of the situation. The inclusion of members of civil society in these discussions underscores the inclusive approach being taken to address corruption.

Strengthening Ties with Armenia

In Armenia, Nephew is set to engage with significant players, including officials from the justice sector and law enforcement. His participation in a civil society roundtable will not only provide a platform for dialogue but also facilitate a better understanding of the societal dynamics at play in the fight against corruption.

A Collaborative Approach

These visits underscore the United States’ commitment to fostering integrity and transparency worldwide. By engaging in dialogue and exploring opportunities for increased cooperation, Nephew’s visit signifies a collaborative approach to tackling corruption. It sends out a strong message about the seriousness with which the US views the challenge of corruption and its commitment to working alongside these countries to address it.