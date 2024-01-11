US Annual Inflation Rate Hits 3.4% in December 2023: A Closer Look

The U.S. Department of Labor reported a 3.4% annual inflation rate for December 2023, an increase from November's 3.1% and October's 3.2%. Despite this uptick, analysts suggest that this trend is not alarming due to 'base effects' distorting the annual rate through monthly fluctuations. The consumer price index (CPI), a principal gauge of inflation, has halved from 6.5% in December 2022 and considerably down from the June 2022 peak of 9.1%. Real earnings, hourly wages adjusted for inflation, have seen an increase of 0.8% from December 2022 to December 2023.

Energy Prices Offer Less Relief

Lower energy prices have been a significant contributor to the overall CPI's decline in recent months, providing less relief in December. Shelter costs, forming the largest component of the household budget, have surged by 6.2% over the past year, significantly impacting the CPI. Nevertheless, prices in some categories, especially physical goods such as used cars and household appliances, have stabilized or even decreased, a result of the easing of pandemic-era supply shortages. Seasonally adjusted gasoline prices saw a slight increase from November to December, but they are down by 1.9% over the year.

Moderation in Food Inflation

Food inflation has also moderated, with grocery prices seeing a smaller annual increase in December. The 'core' CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, slowed to an annual rate of 3.9%. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve are keenly observing these price movements as they contemplate reducing borrowing costs, with potential interest rate cuts this year as price growth aligns with the central bank's 2% target.

Looking Ahead

Although overall inflation has cooled since hitting a four-decade high, it is still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates to slow price increases, and economists are wary of further acceleration in inflation. However, the US economy is not yet in recession, and the robust jobs market is spurring speculations that US monetary policy may remain tight. The World Economic Forum 2024 will discuss new strategies for creating growth and jobs for the global economy. Still, the Federal Reserve is likely to await more evidence that inflation is declining before making any decisive monetary loosening decisions.