Military

US Announces New Sanctions Targeting Russian Ministry of Defense Assets and Personnel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
In an escalating economic tussle, the United States government announced new sanctions against Russia on January 11. The sanctions have been squarely aimed at the Russian Ministry of Defense’s assets, including the Ashuluk training ground and the Vladimirsky Advanced Military Research Complex. The sanctions extend to individuals as well, with the CEO of the State Airline 224th Separate Aviation Detachment, Vladimir Mikheichik, finding his name on the list. The US government has also placed sanctions on three Russian heavy military transport aircraft, comprising two IL-76MD aircraft and one AN-124.

Fresh Sanctions Amidst Ongoing Tensions

The latest measures represent a furtherance in a series of economic and political pressures applied by the US government in response to Russia’s ongoing actions and policies in conflict with US interests and international norms. The US administration issued Executive Order 14114, thereby expanding the authority granted to the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to designate foreign financial institutions (FFIs) for certain Russia-related activity.

Expanding the Scope of Import Ban

This new EO significantly broadens the scope of the import ban on certain Russian products into the United States. The prohibition extends to products with Russian-origin components manufactured in third countries. It also authorizes the OFAC to designate additional Specified Sectors and identify more Specified Items in the future. This new EO serves as an example of U.S. secondary sanctions, targeting anyone assisting Russia in its military campaign or in the evasion of sanctions.

Countering Circumvention Efforts

Despite Russia finding ways to circumvent Western sanctions, as mentioned by President Zelenskyy, the United States remains unyielding in its stance. The sanctions may also lead to disruptions in oil flows to Russia, thereby intensifying the impact. While there are plans to introduce additional sanctions against those facilitating weapons supply between Russia, North Korea, and Iran, the current measures underscore the US’s continued efforts to apply pressure on Russian defense entities. These sanctions follow an array of more than 18 thousand different restrictions imposed on Russia after February 24, 2022.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

