US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption

US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade

In a significant military action, US and UK warships have launched missile strikes on targets in Yemen. This retaliation is a response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The strikes, which targeted drone and missile launch sites used by the Houthis, received assistance from other countries. This development resulted in international trade disruptions and prompted a maritime task force to patrol the Red Sea. The strikes mark the first time the US has conducted strikes against the Houthis since the attacks began in November.

Details of the Strikes

The US and British militaries conducted the retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The strikes targeted logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. More than 20 nations are participating in a US-led maritime mission to increase ship protection in the Red Sea.

Reaction from the US and UK Governments

President Biden stated that the strikes were in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, endangering US personnel and civilian mariners. The UK also carried out targeted strikes against Houthi military facilities. The strikes aimed to defend freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. The attacks had led some of the world’s largest shipping companies to avoid the waterway and take longer routes around Africa.

Impact on Global Trade and Security

The strikes and the subsequent disruptions have significant implications for global trade, international relations, and security. The operations against the Houthis, coupled with the halting of port operations by global port operator DP World, could affect global supply chains and economies.