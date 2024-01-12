en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
US and UK Warships Strike in Yemen: A Ripple Effect on Global Trade and EV Adoption

In a significant military action, US and UK warships have launched missile strikes on targets in Yemen. This retaliation is a response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles. The strikes, which targeted drone and missile launch sites used by the Houthis, received assistance from other countries. This development resulted in international trade disruptions and prompted a maritime task force to patrol the Red Sea. The strikes mark the first time the US has conducted strikes against the Houthis since the attacks began in November.

Details of the Strikes

The US and British militaries conducted the retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The strikes targeted logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. More than 20 nations are participating in a US-led maritime mission to increase ship protection in the Red Sea.

Reaction from the US and UK Governments

President Biden stated that the strikes were in response to Houthi attacks on international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, endangering US personnel and civilian mariners. The UK also carried out targeted strikes against Houthi military facilities. The strikes aimed to defend freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. The attacks had led some of the world’s largest shipping companies to avoid the waterway and take longer routes around Africa.

Impact on Global Trade and Security

The strikes and the subsequent disruptions have significant implications for global trade, international relations, and security. The operations against the Houthis, coupled with the halting of port operations by global port operator DP World, could affect global supply chains and economies. Meanwhile, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) faces challenges, as evidenced by a family’s disappointing experience with an EV, raising questions about their reliability, infrastructure, and cost concerns.

0
Military Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
30 mins ago
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
In a significant development, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, marking the first such offensive against the Houthis since they began targeting international shipping in the Red Sea. Houthi officials confirmed the strikes, describing them as “American-Zionist-British aggression.” A Multi-National Offensive The operations
US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Sparks Nationwide Chaos
1 hour ago
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Sparks Nationwide Chaos
U.S. Defense Department Addresses Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
2 hours ago
U.S. Defense Department Addresses Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping
US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump's Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden
1 hour ago
US-UK Strikes Against Houthis: A New Chapter in Yemen Conflict; Trump's Comments Potentially Beneficial for Biden
Iron Dome Defense System Activated in Response to Military Activity in Central Israel
1 hour ago
Iron Dome Defense System Activated in Response to Military Activity in Central Israel
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations
1 hour ago
UN Appoints Major General Cheryl Pearce as Deputy Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
3 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
3 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
4 mins
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
4 mins
Five Strategies for Better Sleep: Insights from Behavioral Sleep Specialist Lisa Strauss
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
4 mins
Fall-Free Fashion: The Role of Wardrobe Choices in Preventing Senior Falls
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
8 mins
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
8 mins
Nick Saban: A Farewell to the 'G.O.A.T.' of College Football
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
9 mins
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
11 mins
District 2-6A Basketball: Permian and Odessa High Seek Redemption Post Losses
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app