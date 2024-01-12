en English
Military

US and UK Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen: A Response to Threats Against Global Trade

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
In a significant development, the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted military strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen, marking the first such offensive against the Houthis since they began targeting international shipping in the Red Sea. Houthi officials confirmed the strikes, describing them as “American-Zionist-British aggression.”

A Multi-National Offensive

The operations involved not only the US and UK but also received support from Australia, Canada, Bahrain, and the Netherlands. The strikes targeted several locations across Yemen, particularly in the capital Sanaa and other cities such as Saada, Dhamar, and Hodeidah. The operation was multi-faceted, involving aircraft, ships, and submarines. Over a dozen locations were targeted, indicating that the intent of the strikes was more than symbolic.

Houthis’ Disregard for International Peace

The Houthis have continually ignored a United Nations request to cease their missile and drone attacks on Red Sea shipping routes, vital for global trade. They claim their attacks are in support of Hamas, the Palestinian group in control of Gaza. The Houthis’ aggression has led to disruptions in international commerce, including attacks on 27 ships, threatening a crucial maritime corridor.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A Global Response

In response to the escalating tensions in the region, more than 20 countries have joined a U.S.-led coalition named Operation Prosperity Guardian, aiming to protect commercial traffic in the Red Sea. This reaction by the global community emphasizes the critical nature of maintaining peace and safety in international trade routes, particularly those as significant as the Red Sea. The recent joint military operation by the US and UK, supported by other nations, sends a clear message to the Houthis and other similar factions: international peace and commerce cannot be held hostage to regional conflicts and power plays.

Military United States Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

